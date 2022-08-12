Birketts launches dedicated Commercial and Technology Team

Birketts , a top 100 legal firm, has announced the creation of a dedicated Commercial and Technology Team.

Previously a specialism within the firm’s Corporate Services division, the Commercial and Technology Team has been created in order to harness the extensive sector knowledge and expert legal skills that the team’s 20+ specialist lawyers have.

The new Team will support clients on issues ranging from day-to-day businesses activities, through to key commercial projects, including international and domestic supply chains, IP protection and exploitation, technology, data protection, insurance and e-commerce.

The Commercial and Technology Team’s specialist lawyers include:

Of the Team’s creation, Adrian Seagers, Head of Corporate Services at Birketts, said: “Providing a best-in-class client experience is at the heart of our business model, so it is vital that we have the specialist teams in place to deal with the issues that arise for our clients on a daily basis. With businesses facing an increase in commercial and technological issues, this newly formed team will provide access to highly experienced advisors to ensure that we can help them on every step of their business journey.”

