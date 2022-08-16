Mehracki, Ripple, and Binance Coin Could Provide 10x Gains In June 2022

Cryptocurrencies have paved the way for the rise of a new asset class that has enabled investors to take charge of their wealth rather than depend on a bank or an asset management company to do that on their behalf. While it did take some time for both investors and governments to warm up to this new asset class, its unique advantages finally ensured participation from all kinds of investors.

Cryptocurrencies ensure data privacy while offering investors a secure and sustainable trading platform with a transparent mechanism. If you are a rookie investor looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, we suggest you consider Mehracki (MKI), Ripple (XRP), and Binance coin (BNB). Let’s dive into some of their main features.

Gamifying And Rewarding User Experiences – Mehracki

As meme coins stunned the world with their impressive returns, investors were quick to point out that these cryptocurrencies did not have any practical applications, and that might affect their future returns. Mehracki aims to fix that problem with a well-designed plan for the hospitality and tourism industry that can help them to transact directly without depending on third parties.

The Mehracki platform has its own native token, MKI, that can be used for staking purposes and all other transactions. Investors can buy the MKI Token on presale. The Token’s plans for the future include a decentralized governance structure that will ensure adequate representation of users on its DAO. The users will help in deciding and approving future proposals on the Firepin DAO.

Another striking feature in regards to the Mechracki platform is that the transactions are converted into levels, which depend on active referrals, the amount spent by the user, and the merchant they have transacted with. Each level ensures rewards and certain exclusive discounts and will be represented by NFTs.

The platform charges a 0.5% transaction fee that will be spent on maintaining the Mehracki platform, funding staking rewards, boosting the liquidity pools, and incentivising payments made in MKI Token.

Another plus is that thanks to Mehracki’s network of partnerships with outlets and brands in the hospitality and tourism industry, users will not need to exchange or swap tokens.

Lastly, Mehracki’s Solana-based smart contracts make the platform very user-friendly. Smart contracts will help to reduce the cost of transactions and guarantee security, while reducing the platform’s dependency on third parties.

Ripple Teams Up With Apex Foundation

The Ripple platform leverages blockchain and cryptocurrencies to build enterprise-grade solutions to make financial services more cost-effective and transparent. It also has a native token XRP that can be used for staking and other transactional purposes. In a recent development, Ripple and Apex Foundation joined hands to build an XRP-AVAX bridge.

A node-as-a-service provider, Apex Foundation plans to launch the bridge in August 2022. The ApexBridge is powered by bridging technology from Catoshi. It could help in providing greater adoption for the XRP Token as cross-chain compatibility can help in increasing developer activity.

Binance Coin Launches ‘learn and earn’ Feature

Binance is among the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world that has consistently clocked a 24-hour trading volume of 76 billion USD. It has over 600 cryptocurrencies listed on the exchange and boasts of more than 90 million registered users. It also has a native token, Binance Coin or BNB, which can be used for staking on the platform.

Binance recently announced that it will be launching its new ‘Learn and Earn’ platform in June, wherein users will be able to earn cryptocurrencies for free while updating their knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The facility is open to any new KYC user. Users can look forward to online courses, quizzes, prizes, and much more.

The Mehracki Token tackles long-standing problems of the travel industry and could potentially match the returns provided by Near Protocol and Solana in the past.

