Why Keninah Concord Will Make Waves Like Avalanche In The Crypto Space

Avalanche (AVAX) is now one of the most famous blockchain networks. The blockchain’s speed and scalability width have attracted blockchain developers to build DApps on it. The Avalanche network has several other use cases that have boosted its growth.

Interestingly, just like the Avax protocol, Keninah Concord (KEN) has numerous captivating use cases. Amongst these use cases, one stands out. The protocol fosters transparency in financial transactions and donations.

Keninah’s (KEN) Use Cases

Keninah Concord (KEN) is a crypto project that makes cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies more useful in other areas of our lives.

It is a decentralized platform built on the Binance network that aims to help donors make donations and see that their funds are utilized judiciously by making all the transactions plain through smart contract functionality, blockchain technology, transparency, flexibility, and speed.

By using Keninah Concord (KEN) to donate to people in war-torn corners of the globe, those displaced and homeless due to natural disasters, donors can rest assured that their money is getting to the rightful recipient because they will be guided all through the process. How does it happen?

First, as soon as a donor transfers funds to Keninah Smart contract is set to work to seal the deal. Now, this platform converts the money to KEN, their native token, and sends it to those agreed in the contract.

Once it’s received, it’s converted from KEN to any fiat currency appropriate for the region and used to pay for goods and services. Finally, this process will be transmitted back to the blockchain and recorded for future purposes.

Meanwhile, the donors are notified at each step when all this is happening. An exciting feature of Keninah Concord is that they collect no fees from donors, unlike other platforms that overwhelm them with costs.

Since many now have crypto assets, the Keninah Concord platform makes it possible for all who want to donate with cryptocurrencies to convert to KEN and make their donations.

The coin’s total supply will reach 5 billion and be allocated into nine sections. 5% of the total supply will go to the charity wallet. In comparison, 5% will go to private sales, 10% to strategic investors, 20% to public sales, 10% to founders and team members, 10% to advisors, 10% to Keninah pool, 10% to marketing, and finally, 10% to Keninah foundation reserve.

The Keninah team also rewards community members for referrals. When a user refers a friend, both the referrer and the referee obtain a bonus.

For every $100 used to buy the KEN token, the referrer and referee get an impressive $30 bonus. Users who buy within 30 minutes of registering also get a 40% bonus disbursed in KEN.

Avalanche (AVAX) Use Cases

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the fastest blockchains in the crypto industry. It is decentralized, open-sourced, interoperable, and highly scalable.

Avalanche (AVAX) was included among the fastest blockchain due to its high throughput and near instant transaction finality. Also, it’s one of the first decentralized blockchains built to deal with the scale of global finance.

Avalanche (AVAX) houses a lot of crypto projects and developers on other platforms, including Ethereum (ETH), and can quickly launch dApps on this blockchain.

A significant reason why many developers prefer Avalanche to other DeFi platforms is because of its consensus protocol. The consensus thus far dictates that blockchain is a slow process. Many believe that Blockchains have to be slow; that’s how they are supposed to work.

At the moment, Avax is a more established token than Keninah (KEN). However, it is interesting to note that blockchain-based tokens with exciting use cases always have the tendency to perform magnanimously in the long term.

Keninah (KEN) will likely grow in market capitalization and community in the coming years. More so, the rewarding and transparent ecosystem will make the token gain traction, just like AVAX.

