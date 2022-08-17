Uniglo (GLO) Offers Bullish ROI While You Sleep Even More Than Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM)

The GLO token’s value has climbed by 25% in only a few weeks, compared to Ethereum’s 7% and 2% gains for Fantom, respectively. While both projects are well known and established, investors are searching for new and innovative blockchain technologies. This is where Uniglo comes into the picture.

Uniglo is a new project that promises to offer investors a higher ROI (Return On Investment) than Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM). The Ultra-Burn mechanism, which lowers the GLO token’s available quantity, and the Uniglo vault, which generates a new value for token holders, are the key causes of this.

The GLO token is the native token of the Uniglo ecosystem and will be used to create value for the community. The project’s tokenomics are designed to create a virtuous circle of value creation and distribution.

Uniglo’s Key Features: Ultra-Burn Mechanism And GLO Vault

Uniglo offers a unique feature called the Ultra-Burn Mechanism. To boost demand and pricing, Uniglo uses a buyback and burn strategy, in which the protocol buys back GLO tokens from the secondary market and burns them. To acquire more tokens, a percentage of the proceeds from every sale in the vault is used (whether it be digitalized NFT, cryptocurrencies, antiques, or digital art). Uniglo further destroys 2% from each $GLO token trade, making its native token more resistant to market volatility.

In addition to the Ultra-Burn Mechanism, Uniglo provides its customers with a one-of-a-kind function that is known as the GLO vault. The protocol is able to store digital assets securely thanks to this storage method. The value of GLO is supported by a wide array of non-fungible tokens (NFT), digital assets, and physical assets stored in the Uniglo Vault. The Uniglo protocol further implements a 5% tax to fund and expand this vault. Though the tax system might not sound fair for some, the major part is dedicated to developing the protocol and storing more valuable assets in the vault. After all, each community member gets a portion of the ownership of this vault, meaning the success and growth of this vault means greater profits for the GLO holders.

How Does Uniglo Overcome Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (?

While Ethereum and Fantom are Uniglo’s more seasoned big siblings, Uniglo still has a number of benefits over the latter two. The protocol nevertheless outshines them because of its unique abilities.

First, As the Uniglo treasury grows, starts to stable, and increases in value, Uniglo will begin to accept investment projects and/or cryptocurrency ideas from the community. The returns generated from these investments belong to the treasury, and they are redistributed back to users over time by purchasing and burning GLO tokens, which raises the price floor.

Second, the pricing of Uniglo has not yet been determined since the company is still in the presale stage. When initial coin offers (ICOs) for cryptocurrencies are held, the values of such cryptocurrencies often skyrocket, as we have seen many times before.

Uniglo is entirely decentralized, which brings us to our last point! Every critical choice that has to be made about the project, such as purchases, token burning, and other essential services, will be put to the vote by the community.

Those interested in the sustained expansion will find that an investment in Uniglo is a wise choice. The organization has an impressive KYC’d core team and is positioned well for sustained growth in the future. If you are an investor looking to attain long-term financial appreciation, Uniglo is a fantastic option to consider.

