Documation partners with StatementMatching.com to offer Customers another piece in the finance process automation puzzle

Documation Software, the innovative Finance Process solution provider, today announced that it has established a strategic partnership with market leading Statement Reconciliation software company StatementMatching.com, to enhance and extend Documation’s range of finance process automation. This partnership will provide Documation’s customers with a powerful combination of tools for Accounts Payable teams to enable fast, accurate reconciliation of supplier statements, saving hours of manually matching statement lines to invoices, identifying exceptions, duplicates, non receipts and reducing GRNI balances. Documation’s Accounts Payable Automation and StatementMatching solution are structured to work seamlessly together making implementation easy with minimal IT involvement.

John Wallace, CEO of Documation said “Partnering with StatementMatching.com has increased our offer for Finance Process Automation Solutions for our both our new and established customers. When choosing a partner it was essential that they had the same ethos as Documation. StatementMatching.com were established in 2008 and have worked collaboratively with their customers to refine their solutions and respond to market needs ever since. This pattern of customer-centric development is also core to Documation’s success and reflects a synergy between these two customer focussed and innovative software solution providers.”

Dan Kimpton, CEO StatementMatching.com responded “We are delighted to welcome Documation as a valued partner. There is enormous potential for mutual growth between the two company’s complimentary product sets, combining the leading statement reconciliation solution with the leading invoice automation platform. We are looking forward to a long, successful partnership”.

About Documation

Documation is a leading provider of document-centric workflow and content management software, delivering services and solutions to businesses and organisations in the UK, Europe and around the world. As a company we have over 25 years’ experience of supplying solutions across markets and industries, offering a portfolio of solution templates for common business areas including Accounts Payable Automation, Purchasing and Expense Management.

