Freedom Wealth Alliance Continues growth stride with latest partnership, Wealth Management Solutions, LLC.

New affiliation adds over $120 million in assets under management to firm.

Brookfield, Wisconsin – Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor, announces its most recent partnership with William Matt, CFP and owner of Wealth Management Solutions, LLC.

“We are always seeking to expand our advisor pool with the best and brightest talent, which is why we’re thrilled to welcome another CFP and Wealth Manager to our rapidly-growing firm,” said Kurt Rozman, President of Freedom Wealth Alliance.

Wealth Management Solutions serves nearly 100 family’s with over $120 million in assets under management. Since 1985, William (Bill) Matt has developed comprehensive wealth management plans under its core values of thoughtful client service and prioritizing client trust. Mr. Matt’s experience as a certified financial planner is a strategic alignment for Freedom Wealth Alliance as it embarks on a year of unprecedented growth.

“Freedom Wealth Alliance’s values directly align with my approach to establishing long-term partnerships with my clients and we’re thrilled to be affiliated,” said Bill Matt, founder of Wealth Management Solutions.

Wealth Management Solutions will keep their name and talented staff with their new partnership. This is one of the flexible affiliation options Freedom Wealth Alliance is proud to offer as they continue to expand their presence with seasoned wealth advisors.

About Freedom Wealth Alliance

Freedom Wealth Alliance is a Registered Investment Advisor providing multiple affiliation options for financial advisors seeking business growth and/or succession planning, operational excellence, and turn-key placement. We created this firm to reduce your stress at all stages of your career. We take the burden of running the business off your back, so you can spend your time doing what you do best and love the most. Freedom Wealth Alliance is a multi-custodial firm offering clearing services through Charles Schwab and/or LPL Financial.