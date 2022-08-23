Chronoly.io (CRNO) continues to climb higher – a more profitable investment than Polkadot (DOT) or Avalanche (AVAX)?

The crypto market is a roller coaster ride. Many altcoins underperform due to the prevailing market conditions. It has been the case in the past and will continue to be so in the future.

Projects like Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX), which once were favourites of the investors, are nowhere to be seen. Most crypto projects don’t have intrinsic value and fail to provide tangible benefits to the investor community.

On the other hand, a project like Chronoly.io (CRNO) gives the best of both worlds. Investors can enjoy being on-chain while getting benefits off-chain.

Chronoly’s CRNO token represents the world’s first-ever blockchain-based fractional watch investment marketplace and has the potential to become more valuable in times of turbulence.

The CRNO token price started at $0.01 and is currently up by a whopping 560% at $0.066, in its third presale phase. Its unique idea and multiple potential uses have generated great enthusiasm and expert recognition.

Why are investors turning away from Polkadot?

Many interconnected, application-specific subchains make up Polkadot (DOT), such as the parachains. While the crypto market has been recovering for the past two weeks, Polkadot (DOT) has not been part of this trend.

DOT was once trendy, but it has been in the downtrend for the last nine months and is currently trading below $8, far from its all-time high price of $55. In fact, in the past nine months alone, Polkadot (DOT) has lost 85% of its market cap due to the prevailing bearish market conditions.

Recent events have caused its popularity to wane, and it has fallen out of favor with investors.

Will Avalanche survive the bear market?

The Avalanche platform had an all-time high price of $120 per token. However, recent events have caused its popularity to wane, causing investors to lose interest in it.

Avalanche was launched in 2020 by Ava Labs with the Avalanche platform and the AVAX coin. Initially, it was designed to solve consensus among unreliable machines in a network where crash faults or Byzantine errors could occur. It uses a proof-of-stake protocol to build smart contracts.

The Terra Luna crash was the first sign of trouble for Avalanche (AVAX); the bear market began with it.

The Avalanche (AVAX) CEO, Emin Gun Sirer, has said that the company lost $60 million due to the LUNA/UST crash. Almost 2 million AVAX coins worth $100 million had been purchased by the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) to be held in reserve as backstop assets.

Since then, investors have been wary of Avalanche (AVAX).

What makes Chronoly special?

In the world of luxury watches, Chronoly is like Amazon for rare luxury watch collectibles.

If you’ve ever wanted to buy a Rolex or Patek Philippe, but didn’t have the money or the time to haggle with dealers on the ground floor of a skyscraper in New York City, then Chronoly (CRNO) is for you. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on an investment, you can purchase a fractional percentage of a watch in Chronoly’s vault.

You can use your watch NFT as proof of authenticity and ownership, collateral for lending, or even trade it in the secondary marketplace. Once 100% of an NFT is owned, you can redeem it for the physical watches from Chronoly’s vault.

The CRNO token allows users to stake their tokens to receive rewards in the form of monthly lotteries, 30% exclusive user discounts on transaction fees, storage fees, and the Watch Concierge Club membership fees, among other benefits.

