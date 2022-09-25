Uniglo (GLO), Radix (XRD) And Osmosis (OSMO) Will Be Top Trending Crypto For End Of 2022

Analysts are expecting high volatility for crypto markets through the end of the year. Typically, this is good for some of the underdog altcoins which have a tendency to multiply in value during uptrends. Here are three cryptocurrencies that could begin journeys to the moon before the year is over.

Uniglo (GLO) — massively diversified investing simplified

Uniglo is an investment DAO. This means that holders of the GLO token work together as a community to build up a massively diversified portfolio of digital assets. Today, digital assets not only include cryptocurrencies and NFTs but also tokenized real-world assets like gold, stocks, real estate, and even fine art and collectibles. This kind of portfolio would be all but impossible to build on your own.

Uniglo is currently in ICO mode. The platform is scheduled to launch in mid-October. Between now and then, you can get in on the private presale by visiting the Uniglo.io website. Generally, ICO investors are the ones that make the most from a project. And Uniglo is exceptionally promising in this regard as the tokenomics greatly favor pre-launch investors. This is because everyone that buys in after launch is subject to a 10% royalty that is used to fund an ever-growing treasury and an ever-shrinking circulating supply.

The royalty is payable on both buys and sells of GLO tokens. What this means is that the treasury is always getting bigger and the circulating supply is always shrinking no matter which way the market is headed. The more volatile the market becomes the faster the treasury grows and the faster the supply of GLO shrinks. Early investors can just sit back and watch their treasury and their share of it grow for years and decades to come.

Radix (XRD) — radically simple DeFi development

Radix is a DeFi-focused development environment that makes it simple to build and deploy composable, secure, and scalable DeFi platforms. Radix has its own programming language called Scrypto. According to the developers, “Radix is the only decentralized network where developers will be able to build quickly without the constant threat of exploits and hacks, where every improvement will get rewarded, and where scale will never be a bottleneck.” Radix also claims it offers “practically unlimited scalability” due to its novel consensus algorithm, Cerberus. In 2019, Radix as a demonstration, Radix ran 10 years of Bitcoin’s transaction history through its network in under 30 minutes. RDX price rose 400% last autumn but has since lost 90% of its value. If it can surpass its Nov. high XRD could pull a 10X gain or at least get on that path before the year is out.

Osmosis (OSMO) — staking meets LP farming

Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) that’s built on the Cosmos blockchain. This cross-chain protocol allows developers to develop their own customized AMMs and to easily add incentive mechanisms to liquidity pools. Osmosis offers a novel passive income opportunity called “Superfluid” staking that allows users to stake assets to secure the network while simultaneously providing assets in a liquidity pool using Coinbase Cloud. OSMO is in the same boat as XRD in that if it can pass its highs from last November it will provide a 10X return on investment or be well on its way by the end of the year.

