Win Millions Lotto introduces two new lotteries

Win Millions Lotto is delighted to announce the launch of its two newest lotteries, Mini Powerball and Mini Mega Millions. For just $1, players can enter draws with the chance to win jackpots that start at $50 million, many times bigger than most national lotteries.

The names sound familiar because both lotteries are versions of America’s big two, the ones that half their population play. Results are based on the same draws with the same winning numbers and the same odds. The only difference is that players are placing bets on what they think the winning numbers will be, rather than flying all the way to the States to buy tickets. All it takes is a few clicks on a mobile or desktop to sign up and begin playing.

In addition to these exciting new lotteries, Win Millions Lotto also offers Powerball+ and Mega Millions+. Again, they’re the same format, draws and results as their underlying American version, but with jackpots that start at an eye-watering $500 million, the biggest anywhere on the planet.

New players receive six tickets when they sign up, completely free. If they want to keep playing, they need to fund their Win Millions Lotto account. There are tons of ways to do this, by card, bank transfer or wallet, in any of 76 different currencies or 11 cryptocurrencies. Collecting winnings is just as easy.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Sulim Malook said, “We’re thrilled to have completed the re-brand of Crypto Millions Lotto. Now, people outside America have a convenient, easy and safe way to play our lotteries using their local currency with many new ways to fund their account and cash out their winnings. But it’s our jackpots that are a game changer. Because we’re born-digital, we’re lean. Our costs are a fraction of state lotteries, so we pass all those savings on to our customers in the form of bigger jackpots. We’re changing lottery, and we’re on a mission to change people’s lives.”

Win Millions Lotto is operated by UK-based Wilmington Holdings Limited, whose wholly owned subsidiary Ofertas365 (Curacao) N.V., holds a license to operate in more than 180 countries. Jackpots are fully insured by the world’s biggest prize indemnity specialist, and based on the outcome of established national lotteries. This unbreakable link gives Win Millions Lotto complete fairness and transparency.

