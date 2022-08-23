What To Consider When Buying a CBD Health Product

If you’re considering buying a CBD health product, there are a few things you should keep in mind. In this blog post, we’ll discuss what to consider when purchasing a CBD health product, including the dosage and type of CBD product that’s right for you.

We’ll also discuss how to find high-quality CBD products and where to buy them. So, if you’re thinking about giving CBD a try, read on to find out everything you need to know.

What Are You Using It For?

The very first thing that you are going to consider when buying a CBD health product would be the reason you are using it. The reason you are using a CBD health product will determine the consumption method that you’ll need to use. Why? Because different consumption methods will have different onset times and durations of effects.

For example, if you are buying a CBD because you are struggling to fall asleep, then you need a consumption method such as a vaporizer, because the onset time is between 10-20 minutes, and the effects last about 2 hours. You can choose a desktop vape or something more portable depending on your needs. However, if you need help staying asleep, edibles would be better, since they last around 6-8 hours, but you should take them 2 hours before bed since that’s how long they take to kick in.

From a Headshop or Dispensary?

The next consideration you’ll have to make when buying a CBD health product is you’ll be buying it from a headshop or a dispensary. This might not sound like a big deal, however, most countries don’t allow headshops to sell CBD products with more than a 20mg per day daily dose. This is because anything more than 20mg is heading into a medical territory, which requires the products to be registered with a medical association.

In other words, buying from a headshop for general health reasons is fine, but if you want to treat a specific condition, you should visit a dispensary. However, it is advised to visit your doctor before treating yourself, and find out exactly how much you need and if it will interfere with any of your current medications.

The Type of CBD You Want

Another important factor to take into consideration is the type of CBD that you want since there isn’t just one type of CBD. CBD can come in 3 different forms, and the availability will depend on where you live. The three forms are CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate is as the name suggests, it’s a CBD product that just contains CBD since it has been isolated.

Broad-spectrum CBD: Broad-spectrum CBD contains a few other cannabinoids and compounds from the cannabis plant, such as limonene, terpenes, pinene, CBD, or CBN.

Full-spectrum CBD: Finally, full-spectrum CBD contains almost all of the cannabinoids and compounds found within the cannabis plant, as well as low quantities of THC, below 0.3%.

The Growing and Extraction Procedure

One of the most important factors to take into consideration when buying a CBD health product would be the growing procedures and the extraction process. You need to know exactly where the CBD is coming from, and what procedures are used to grow the plants.

Most importantly, you need to know the extraction procedures; many CBD products have entered the markets in many different countries since CBD was made legal, so it’s important to know how the CBD is extracted. You might be unlucky and buy raw CBD oil, which is dark in color and will contain different amounts of THC, as well as plant matter and chlorophyll.

Certification and Reputation

Finally, you should always ensure that the CBD product you are buying has been certified, and you can find this out by checking the label. The reputation of the brand is important, and only certified brands have a Certificate of Analysis.

If you buy a CBD product that has not been certified, you don’t know what ingredients you are consuming or if the product contains THC when you don’t want to consume it. The price is usually a good indication of a certified CBD product.