Identifying the Culprit to Your Mysterious Noises in Your Ceiling

When you move into an older home, especially one that has had previous owners and tenants, there are sometimes small issues that need to be addressed. Mysterious noises coming from your ceiling is a pretty common problem with an easy fix! We often associate mysterious sounds with something spooky or scary; however, when it comes to your ceiling, they’re probably not ghostly apparitions. More likely, you have something making noise in your attic or crawlspace. These spaces are perfect for small critters like squirrels and raccoons looking for a place to set up house and raise their little ones. The unfortunate part of this is that these animals love to make noise at all hours of the day. If you’re lucky, the critters will simply vacate on their own accord once they’ve finished nesting—this is more common than not at the end of summer. But if they still remain in your ceiling space after several days, follow these steps to get them out before they drive you crazy!

Step 1: Look for entry points

Squirrels and raccoons are smart creatures. They know how to open doors and windows and get into places they shouldn’t be. This is why you need to start by figuring out where they’re getting into your home or attic. If there are holes in your roof, your attic is probably filled with critters. But if there are holes in your walls, you may just have one or two critters sneaking in at night. If you don’t see evidence of critters in your attic, they are most likely getting in via the soffit area or along the eaves. Raccoons are climbers and can easily scale the side of your house, so you should check your roof, soffits, and any other areas they can scale.

Step 2: Seal the entry point(s)

Once you’ve determined where the critters are coming in, you need to seal the holes shut. There are several options you can use to seal the holes, such as: You can also hire a professional to come out and seal the holes for you. This will cost a bit more, but you can be sure the job is done right. If you have a large hole in your roof, you may want to consider replacing the shingles or the entire piece of roofing. If there are several holes in your eaves or soffits, you may want to replace those areas of the exterior as well.

Step 3: Use Noise Repellent Devices

Once you have the holes in your home sealed and you’ve given the critters a few days to move on, you can install a noise repellant to get them out of your house for good. A noise repellant is a simple contraption that you put inside the ceiling space. It is designed to emit ultrasonic sounds and scare away any critters in the attic or crawlspace above you. There are several ways options available on the market for purchase so the best course of action would be to search on Google or Amazon and pick the device with the highest reviews.

Conclusion

A mysterious noise coming from your ceiling can be pretty scary. But once you figure out what’s causing the noise, it’s an easy fix. Next time you’re hearing strange noises in your house, don’t assume that it’s ghosts or other paranormal activity. Instead, check the ceiling to see if there’s a critter making a home up there. Once you’ve discovered the source of the noise, you can take the necessary steps to get rid of the pests and make your home quiet again. With these tips, you can get rid of pesky critters in your ceiling and get back to living peacefully in your home.