The book of guitar gods, presented by K.K. Downing

Solid Rock – a new XL-sized coffee table book which will be exclusively available from Always Distinctive Ltd. via their dedicated online store ‘Metal Defender.’

Solid Rock – The Collector’s Edition is a special pre-release set of limited editions, only available by pre-order, and includes a limited number of K.K. Downing signed and personalised versions at www.metaldefender.co.uk



A whole host of the greatest rock and metal guitarists ever to plug in an electric guitar are immortalised in Solid Rock, each stunningly represented across a double-page spread, including a full-page vintage image and original design alongside a unique commentary drawn from ‘in-conversation’ sessions with K.K. Downing – Grammy award-winning guitarist and a founding member of metal giants Judas Priest.



K.K. “Join me as I look back over my incredible journey in rock and heavy metal; it has certainly been an honour and a privilege to meet and gig with so many of the great players in Solid Rock.

“Without rock and metal, the music we love, our lives would not be what they are today. Millions of fans around the world have also shared this wonderful journey throughout the decades alongside these awesome artists; this era may one day be gone but will never be forgotten! It will certainly live on inside Solid Rock.



“The Collector’s Edition is a wonderful illustrative compilation featuring 75 of these icons that not only played and performed but also composed so many legendary and timeless songs. It is the ultimate memoir and celebration of an era that will always be honoured and revered by us all.”



Solid Rock – The Collector’s Editions are scheduled for release on February 28th 2023