Holidays in Tuscany: cooking classes are increasingly popular to discover the flavors of the region

Cooking classes are one of the latest trends, an experience increasingly popular among tourists who want to actively experience Italian cuisine. An activity that combines food with tourism, it’s the perfect way to enhance the gastronomic culture of our country by offering tourists the opportunity to taste and learn how to prepare traditional regional specialties.

The cooking classes in Tuscany are among the most popular experiences. They’re aimed at tourists on holiday in the region who want to learn how to make typical Tuscan dishes. At the end of the experience tourists can experiment with their own culinary creations and share the moment with friends, family or other tourists with the same passion.

The cooking lessons are held by professional or amateur but highly experienced chefs and cooks, able to guide tourists in the step-by-step preparation of traditional Tuscan recipes such as egg tagliatelle, ravioli with sage butter or beef stew with potatoes. The activity is accompanied by excellent white or red Tuscan wine to ensure a complete immersion in the Tuscan and Italian food and wine culture.

Where to book cooking class in Tuscany?

For a unique experience with cooking lessons, you can book one of the Tuscany cooking classes proposed by Arianna & Friends, a tour operator and travel guide that offers many tourist activities for discovering Tuscany. You can choose from various private or group culinary experiences, or request a private chef at your Tuscany holiday home for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

An interesting option is the group cooking class in Tuscany organized by the Rita farm and My Tuscan Kitchen, a cooking school located in Montefoscoli. Held every Tuesday, the cooking lesson lasts 2-3 hours for groups of 4 to 12, . It’s a place to meet new people and discover the secrets of typical Tuscan dishes in a family atmosphere.

The Tuscany cooking classes teach you how to cook pasta, pizza or desserts such as typical Tuscan pastries, with many suggestions to satisfy any gastronomic preference. With this special activity, you can enrich your stay in Tuscany and deepen your knowledge of Tuscan culture in a unique and different way.

How a cooking class in Tuscany works

Once you’ve chosen the cooking class and checked the availability of places through the tour operator’s programme, you can work with the professionals to create the menu. Generally, a 3- or 4-course menu is devised, taking into account the seasonality of the ingredients and availability of fresh products. Be sure to inform the organizers of any allergies or preferences regarding the choice of dishes to be prepared.

While it is possible to request a private cooking class, the experience is best shared with other guests, so you can meet people from all over the world who share the desire to learn more about the culture and tradition of Tuscany and Italy. The cooking lessons are held by local cooks, professional chefs or Tuscan grandmothers with great experience in the creation of typical regional dishes, allowing you to experience the special conviviality of Tuscany.

Even if you don’t want to cook you can still attend the cooking class to enjoy the explanations of the chefs and the wines provided by the organisers. You can also taste the food prepared by the chefs with the help of the tourists. Unlimited wines are often served, a significant added value to savour this Tuscan excellence, as part of an educational and fun experience that makes your trip to Tuscany unique.