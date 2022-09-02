Rollits LLP and Young Plus Ltd to offer free briefing sessions for school and college leadership teams

A series of free workshops to help schools and colleges in the public and private sectors tackle the changing employment and political landscape are being provided together by leading law firm Rollits LLP and a specialist education consultancy Young Plus Ltd

The programme of breakfast briefings has been devised to support leaders including CEOs, head teachers, HR leads and governors with a range of issues essential to the effective operation of their organisations.

The first event on Thursday 20 October will focus on equality, diversity and inclusion. Future sessions will address employee wellbeing, the governance of multi-academy trusts and case law and challenges in the education arena.

Caroline Hardcastle, a Partner at Rollits and head of the firm’s education team, said: “The events have been designed to bring together all those involved in the leadership and governance of education providers and provide an opportunity for them to share advice, best practice and suggestions on how everyone can support one another.”

Sarah Young, founder of Young Plus Ltd and a highly experienced education professional, said: “The content of the events will include insight from our network of inspirational keynote speakers, as well as valuable legal input from the specialists at Rollits in regard to hot topics such as corporate law, commercial and contracts, land management, governance, HR and equality agendas.”

Rollits, which has offices in Hull and York, works for some of the most ambitious and innovative institutions in the country including substantial colleges across the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region as well as universities, independent schools, multi academy trusts and sixth form colleges.

Sarah, who is based in Northumberland, worked in the Hull and East Yorkshire area prior to launching Young Plus Ltd and her roles have included executive head at a school for pupils aged from 3 to 19 and director for educational improvement of a multi academy trust.

In addition, she worked nationally for the Department for Education as a National Leader of Education, supporting pupil referral units and schools in difficulty.

Rollits and Young Plus Ltd announced their partnership earlier this year and have organised the briefings as part of their proactive approach to meet rising demand for specialist advice as the education sector deals with the considerable challenges it constantly faces.

The second in the series of breakfast briefings will be on Friday 2 December 2022 will focus on the importance of a wellbeing strategy for employees. On Thursday 9 February 2023 the subject will be multi-academy trust governance and how to avoid the pitfalls. Case law and challenges will come under the spotlight on Thursday 15 June 2023.

All the events will take place at Rollits’ head office in Hull from 8.30am until 10am and can be booked now on Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/education-breakfast-brieifings-1107669

Caroline added: “We know how busy the sector is which is why we have timed the events for an early morning and above all we will make sure the subject matter is topical and relevant.”

Sarah said: “There will be a wide range of information to take away, such as an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy Template that’s robust and customisable. It’s a rare opportunity for delegates to receive updates on issues which are looming in their sector.”