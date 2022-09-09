The Surprising Demographic Data Scammers Target Most

Those most likely to become a victim of fraud possess the following characteristics:

To see the full data breakdown, please click here [includes number of bar visits, household characteristics etc.]

Surprisingly and Contrary to popular belief the elderly are not the most likely to fall victim to a scam, Claims.co.uk reveals that Gen X are actually the most reckless, with those aged between 45 to 54 years old (7.7%) falling victim to fraud the most! This is 2.2% more than those between 65 to 74 years old (5.5%).

Those with higher social status are more likely to be the target of scammers, with 8.1% of victims being professionals or those at managerial levels. Additionally, divorcees (7.9%) are also more susceptible to fraud than married couples (6.6%).



The most common amount of financial loss suffered by victims is revealed to be around £100 to £249 (21.8%), while the biggest loss recorded (£40,000 or more) was only suffered by 0.5% of those scammed.



Households who fall victim to fraud possess THESE characteristics:

single adults with children (8.9%) the most, with adults without kids (6.4%) being the least likely to get scammed. The wealthy are also popular targets with 9.1% of households earning £52,000 or more falling victim to fraud.

Data also shows that the South East is the most at risk of fraud, with 8.8% of respondents admitting to being scammed. This is 5% more than the North East (3.8%) and 3.4% more than the Welsh (5.4%).



Victims of cyber crime possess THESE characteristics: [For the full data breakdown, please click here]



The younger generation is found to be the most common victims of computer misuse, with online users aged between 25 to 34 years old (1.9%) being the most susceptible to cyber crime. Moreover, data also reveals that laptops (53.4%) are the most popular device targeted by cybercriminals, followed by desktop computers (31.9%) and mobile phones (7.9%).

As online scams become increasingly sophisticated, Jon Dukes, head of IT at DVAD , offered guidance on how to keep personal details safe online:



Create memorable passwords and two-factor authentication wherever possible

It is now widely accepted that using complex passwords (a mixture of standard characters, numbers, and special characters) is not as useful as using four random words. This provides better password entropy whilst making it less likely that people will write down their passwords for others to find! Adding two-factor authentication to online accounts also adds an extra layer of protection by requesting information beyond just a username and password.



Always keep your devices updated

Every electronic device (tablet, mobile phone, laptop) uses a software operating system. These operating systems regularly release software updates to help keep your device protected from viruses, and should be installed as soon as possible. This is to prevent scammers from accessing your personal information through new malware developments.



Do not open unsolicited emails

Many fraudulent transactions start with a phishing email, so avoid opening any unexpected emails – even if they look trustworthy! Links within these emails should also be ignored as they can automatically infect your device with malware. Banks, insurance companies and government bodies will not send emails asking users to confirm any of their personal information.



Install anti-virus software

All your electronic devices should have up-to-date anti-virus software installed to prevent personal information from being stolen by scammers. Anti-virus software with additional anti-spyware capabilities will also further prevent unsolicited programs from tracking your online activity, and scanning your devices for personal information such as bank details.