Raise a Paw to the Future, as NEAR Protocol, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Advance in the Crypto Market

Undoubtedly, the future of financial transactions will be powered by Blockchain solutions. Pioneered by Bitcoin, cryptocurrency has provided a new way for users to interact and access their finances without the hindrance of a centralized authority or government.

Crypto projects have included new and impressive features that ease financial processes worldwide. In an ever-evolving financial market, it is a relief that the industry is ready to pick up the slack left by traditional financial institutions. To observe the strides cryptocurrency has taken in the world today, we can observe Near Protocol (NEAR), The Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – The Secure Network

The Near Protocol (NEAR) is a highly scalable open-source blockchain network developed to provide transaction speed without compromising data security on the internet. It features high-level scalability due to its adopted Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus model, which sees that users who stake NEAR coins can be chosen or delegated to validate transactions. With the availability of as many nodes as transactions demand, there is a higher rate of transactions completed within the ecosystem.

Near Protocol (NEAR) also works to improve cross-chain compatibility by bridging. The Near protocol’s Rainbow Bridge is a solution that enables communication and seamless interoperability within different Blockchains to enable easy and secure data transfer.

The native token of the Near Protocol is the NEAR coin, which serves utility and governance purposes. The NEAR coin powers the NEAR decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), making the protocol more decentralized.

The Sandbox (SAND) – The Fun Gaming Platform

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the biggest gaming platforms in the world and one of the biggest within the crypto industry. It is a decentralized virtual environment that enables users to explore, buy, develop, trade, and store virtual land and in-game assets.

The Sandbox is an ERC-based protocol built within the Ethereum network and powered by EVM. Two tokens govern it; LAND (NFT pieces of in-game land) and SAND tokens.

SAND tokens are used to interact with the ecosystem, trade, make purchases, and also stake to earn passive rewards. The Sandbox has recently enjoyed massive adoption and is a major development in Blockchain gaming.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

With strong intentions to trump the meme coin top dogs, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) adopted a cat mascot. The Big Eyes Coin Project is a community-oriented cryptocurrency project with plans to generate wealth and foster community growth.

The project is also very committed to environmental sustainability, marine life protection, and conservation. It is a fun, an immersive project with a host of decentralized finance (DeFi) features that will make trading within the ecosystem seamless and hassle-free with low fees and high scalability.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is set to offer a crypto Exchange called Big Eyes Swap to enable the secure and user-friendly trading of digital currencies and NFTs, particularly the Big Eyes NFT collection. The native and utility token of the Big Eyes Protocol is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which creates value within the network. With great tokenomics and a dynamic roadmap of activities, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a promising project with huge growth potential.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be purchased by connecting your metamask or trust wallet to the Big Eyes website, signing up for coin purchase on the website by providing your details, and clicking purchase to make an order.

With projects like Near Protocol (NEAR), The Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), crypto users can rest easy, as the future of financial transactions and data security is in very capable hands.

