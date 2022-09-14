ComputerXplorers partners AppShed to offer fun app-building lessons for kids

September 14, 2022



Award-winning technology education provider ComputerXplorers has teamed up with education platform AppShed to bring a bespoke set of engaging lessons to students across the UK.

The launch of the CXA App Academy – which aims to inspire the next generation of app developers – has been designed conjointly by AppShed and ComuterXplorers, before being delivered across the ComputerXplorers’ UK network.

Thanks to the new bespoke eight-week programme, students can have fun learning how to build their own apps covering everything from graphic design, user interface design to coding. But not only that – attendees can even publish their creations in an app store.

Those who can benefit from the fun classes include after school clubs, summer holiday camps and more, with everything taught geared towards the national curriculums in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Schools who sign up will also get a free annual license to use the AppShed platform, which would normally cost up to £380 per year. This would give teachers access to software for app building, coding, as well as game making, IoT and robotics and in one package.

AppShed CEO Torsten Stauch said: “The partnership with ComputerXplorers exemplifies our shared passion to make computing as inclusive and straight-forward as possible, inspiring the next generation of app developers through afterschool clubs and holiday camps.

“We have almost a million users and with 1.7 million apps having been created to date, the appetite for learning app development shows no sign of slowing.”

Southampton-based ComputerXplorers’ Franchise Director Stuart Harley added: “The whole process gives students the opportunity to obtain the skills to follow a career in high-demand fields, including app and software development as well as user experience and user interface design (UX/UI). We look forward to seeing all our students’ creations.”

With the pandemic driving more people online, the app economy has continued to grow dramatically. In 2021, UK developers generated more than £3.6 billion in total earnings.

——————————————————–ENDS—————————————————————–





Notes to editors:



For additional information contact Siobhan Percy on siobhan@computerxplorers.co.uk

Since its launch in 2006, ComputerXplorers has grown to become the leading provider of quality

technology education for children from the ages of three to 13. The network of 18 UK and six

international family businesses today teaches over 4,500 students, from pre-school through to

secondary each week. The provider also teaches 3D animation and modelling to Minecraft and web design – all with computational thinking at their core.

AppShed (launched 2010) is an educational platform built to help anyone get started with computing through the lens of app building. Students can build, publish, and use the app on their mobile device, keeping them excited and engaged whilst learning.

For more information visit: www.appshed.com/cx