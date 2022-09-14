Love Water Sports? You’ll Adore Barbados

If you love water sports, choosing a Barbados holiday is a dream location. A beautiful island with a wealth of fabulous amenities, its unique location means on one side it has calm, translucent Caribbean waters and on the other, giant rolling Atlantic waves. This makes it perfect for diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, windsurfing and, if you’re up for it, riding the big breakers. Here, we look at some of the amazing water sports and activities Barbados has to offer.

Diving Delights

With exceptional visibility and sea temperatures averaging 25°C, conditions around Barbados are excellent for diving. And with over 200 shipwrecks dotted about its shores, some dating back to the pirate days, undersea adventurers will never be short on action. What’s more, you don’t have very far to go to get exploring, as there are nine wrecks just within Carlisle Bay, some only a few metres below the surface.

Of course, the wrecks are not the only attraction. The coastline has numerous coral reefs which are home to a fascinating variety of sea life, including octopi, sea horses, barracuda, sea urchins, turtles and a huge variety of tropical fish.

Getting out is easy too, the west coast has numerous professional dive operators who will provide the kit and take you to the best locations. If you’re a beginner, you’ll also find that diving classes and refresher courses are available too.

Jet Ski Jaunts

The calm waters of the west coast make it ideal for speeding out on a jet ski and you’ll find this part of the island has an amazing shoreline to explore. There are numerous palm fringed coves and bays to visit and the further north you go, the emptier you’ll find them. You’ll also find a few excellent watering holes to stop off at along the way.

The main types of skis available in Barbados are the Yamaha WaveRunner and the Kawasaki Jet Ski, which both seat up to three people. Most of the operators can be found along the beaches in the south and west.

Windy Thrills

The warm sea temperatures, steady breeze and great waves along the south coast make Barbados one of the world’s best places for wind and kite surfing. Silver Sands Beach is highly popular for windsurfing, especially when the Tradewinds blow between November and June.

Staying in the south, Long Beach and Silver Rock Beach are the ideal kitesurfing spots as there’s plenty of space to surf safely. There are several professional operators along the south coast who will provide kit and lessons for both wind and kite surfing.

Soup Bowl Surfing

The vast majority of surfers on Barbados head to the south coast. Here, the waves are fun and regular, and the waters are calm enough for the average swimmer to get to shore if they lose their board. If you’re a casual surfer or a beginner, this is where you’ll find boards for hire and instructors to give lessons. Close to many hotels and resorts, this part of the island also has a lot of amenities, and the beaches are usually busy.

For the serious surfer, the place to head is Bathsheba, midway up the east coast. Facing the Atlantic, this place is home to Barbados’ famous Soup Bowl, which boasts giant barrelling waves that attract the world’s best surfers. However, if you’re not an experienced surfer or an excellent swimmer, you are advised to stay out of the water and spectate. If you’re going for a visit, this undeveloped part of the island has some spectacular beaches with picturesque rock formations.

Where to Stay

The most beautiful beach on the island is Mullins Beach in St James Parish on the west coast.

Royal Westmoreland guests have exclusive use of its world-class facilities, which include the championship-class, Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed, 72-par golf course, a state-of-the-art gym, Club House, Rum Shak and a Beach Club right on Mullins Beach.

