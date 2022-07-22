Fun Activities to Do While Staying at an RV Resort in Bradenton and Sarasota

If you’re looking for some fun activities to do while staying at an RV resort in the Bradenton and Sarasota area, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of some great ideas that are sure to keep you entertained. From swimming and fishing to golfing and sightseeing, there is something for everyone. So pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun!

Swimming and fishing are two great activities that can be enjoyed right at the resort. The Linger Lodge RV Park is located on the Braden River, which is perfect for fishing and kayaking. There are also two heated pools on site that are open year-round if you would like to go swimming. Click the link to find more of the best things to do while staying at the best RV Park in Sarasota, FL.

If you’re feeling adventurous, there are also plenty of hiking and biking trails in the area. Some of our favorites include the Myakka River State Park and the Celery Fields. While at the Myakka River State Park you can also take a scenic tram ride or go on a wildlife safari. If you choose to go to the Celery Fields be sure to bring your binoculars so you can try to spot some of the many birds that call this area home.

If golf is your game, you’re in luck! There are several great courses in the area, including the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. If you’re looking for a more relaxed game, the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club also has a nine-hole executive course. While there you can also improve your tennis game by taking a lesson or two from one of the resort’s professional instructors. Other outdoor sports include playing pickleball which you can do at the G.T Bray Recreation Center. This is one of the most popular activities at the resort and is perfect for all ages.

You can also visit the Heritage Harbour Golf Club which is located just a short drive away. This club features an 18-hole course that is perfect for all skill levels. After your round, you can relax in the clubhouse and enjoy a delicious meal.

Other great courses in the Bradenton and Sarasota area, include the River Strand Golf Club and the Peridia Golf & Country Club. Both of these courses offer stunning views and challenging gameplay.

If you love to shop, you’ll be happy to know that there are several great malls and shopping centers nearby. The University Town Center Mall is just a short drive away and features over 100 stores. You can also find great deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlets which offer discounts of up to 65% off on designer brands.

And of course, no trip to Bradenton and Sarasota would be complete without spending some time at the beach. Siesta Key Beach is a must-see, and you can even take a boat ride to see the dolphins! Other beaches to visit include Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, and Lido Key.

If you’re looking to do some sightseeing, there are plenty of options in the area as well. Visit the Ringling Museum of Art or take a tour of the Historic Spanish Pointe. You could also check out the Mote Marine Laboratory to see the manatees up close. For something a little different take a ride on the Manatee County Trolley which you can get on and off at various stops around the county.

So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today and we’ll see you at the resort! No matter what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it at an RV resort in the Bradenton and Sarasota area. So pack your bags and get ready for some fun in the sun!