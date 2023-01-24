Travelling on your own? 7 best places to travel on your own

The trouble with travel is that not all of our friends or loved ones will want to join us on certain adventures. Sure, they’ll happily join in on the long weekends to the likes of Prague, Dublin or Amsterdam.

But when it comes to those adventures slightly off the beaten track, they’re nowhere to be seen. That said, you shouldn’t let that discourage you. In fact, it offers you the perfect opportunity to explore a new place on your terms, even meeting new friends along the way.

Needless to say, there are countless reasons for you to take the adventure of a lifetime on your own. So, strap yourself in for the long haul, as we reveal 7 of the finest places for you to take a solo adventure.

1: Explore the wonder of Portugal’s coastline

Our first destination leads us to the westernmost point of Iberia, and indeed mainland Europe. Whether you fancy soaking up some sun on the magnificent Azores, or exploring some of the most enviable coastline this planet has to offer, then Portugal is not to be sniffed at. Then you have the vibrant likes of Lisbon and Porto. Pick us up some pastel de natas while you’re there…

2: Soak up the Emerald Isle

We’re a little closer to home with this one, but that shouldn’t put you off. Find yourself a cheap flight and explore the many bars and landscapes amongst some of the friendliest people you could hope to find. You won’t have trouble making friends, whether you’re in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway, or anywhere in between.

3: Everything’s better in Texas

It’s the biggest state in the US by land mass, so it’s got to have plenty to offer. Enjoy some of the finest food the US has to offer, with only the smokiest ribs and most potent bourbon sure to satisfy your itch and then some!

4: The understated gems of South Moravia

Though Prague often gets all the headlines and the tourists, the Czech Republic has countless other cities. Moravia is wine country, so the majestic likes of Brno and Olomouc will offer you countless opportunities to sample the absolute finest reds and whites. You also have Bratislava just across the Slovak border to the east, and Vienna to the south over the Austrian border. Perfect for some solo adventuring.

5: Journey south

No, not the duo from X-Factor, but maybe you’re feeling really adventurous. In which case, you can’t really go wrong when taking a trip to Antarctica with silversea cruises. Granted, it will cost a pretty penny, but can you put a price on such a once-in-a-lifetime experience as seeing penguins in the wild?

6: Do you yearn for a land down under?

As far as taking things at your own pace goes, where better than one of the most chilled countries on the planet? Take in a beer and watch the sunset on Bondi Beach, or take a drive through the outback. It’s your call.

7: The rich coast…

Perhaps one of the most underappreciated spots on the planet, Costa Rica offers absolutely stunning coastline, gorgeous weather, and some incredibly friendly people. It may be small, but it truly is a gem of a nation that warrants a visit.