Best Yoga Exercises for Long Layovers

There's nothing worse than sitting for hours in an uncomfortable airport. Sitting still for long periods is difficult for everyone, especially yogis. If you are not in a comfortable meditation position, sitting can quickly become uncomfortable. If you have long layovers, get your body moving in a series of simple yoga poses. Apart from preventing discomfort, practicing yoga is a great way to use your time in a way that is good for your health.

Check out these 5 long-stay yoga poses to make your journey smoother and more productive as they improve your mood and influence your interactions with other people during your trip.

Padmasana – Lotus Pose: Padmasana, also known as Lotus Pose, allows you to cross your legs. Hold this pose for as long as you can and not only strengthens the lower body and builds flexibility, but it also has a very relaxing effect on the mind. It also stimulates blood flow to the lower body and reduces stiffness in the knee joints, helping you to stay seated for long periods during flights.

Skandasana – Side Jump: There is nothing more uncomfortable in this world than an airplane seat. This yoga pose opens your hips, lengthens your hamstrings, and prepares your lower body for several hours of stillness in the air. From this wide leg bend, shift your weight to your left side and bend your left knee, turning your toes out if necessary. Keep your right leg straight and bend your toes, resting on your right heel. Bring your hands to the floor, to your heart center, for support, or find a turn by wrapping your arms around a bent knee.

Warrior Pose – Vidarbhasana: Begin the sequence in warrior pose. To practice the asana, stand on the mat with your feet directly under your hips. Step forward with your right foot until your feet are about 4 feet apart. Next, turn your left foot 90 degrees to the left with your right foot facing forward. Now, bend your right knee over your right ankle, keeping your shin perpendicular to the floor. Kick your left leg back until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Your shoulders should stay directly over your hips. Slightly pushing your tailbone forward, turn your head to the left and look at your toes. You are in a warrior pose. Hold the pose for about 45 seconds while breathing deeply to deepen the stretch.

Arm to Leg Pose – Padahastasana: Standing Forward Bend is a very effective pose for releasing tension in the lower back and also stretching your hamstrings and calves. Begin in Tadasana, exhale gently, and bend your body. Relax your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. See if you can rest your fingertips or palms on either side of your feet. Try to keep your knees straight.

Garland Pose – Malasana: Garland Pose is another yoga pose that is easy to do for a long time. To practice Garland Pose, stand straight with your feet directly under your hips. Keep your spine straight and pull your hips back and down as if you were sitting in a chair. You are in the wreath pose. For best results, drop your hips as low as possible without arching your spine. If you’re having trouble getting into the pose, try placing a rolled-up towel under your heels so they don’t lift off the ground.

Yoga can be beneficial for long layovers in several ways:

Stress relief Improving flexibility and posture Improving circulation Enhancing focus and concentration Improving mental and physical well-being

It's important to note that not all yoga poses are suitable for everyone, so please consult with a qualified yoga instructor before attempting any new poses.