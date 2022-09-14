CRYPTO INVESTMENT GUIDE: BIG EYES, TRON, HEDERA

The cryptocurrency market is a continuously changing industry and so it is necessary for investors to thoroughly research the industry’s trends and price movements before investing. Cryptocurrency presales are essentially crowd-funding events that allow project founders to get funds to complete their initiatives without the token’s price plummeting. They also enable the gathering of early funds, which can be used to support marketing or other expenses.

Tron (TRX) and Hedera (HBAR) are two currencies that had a huge effect during their presale, allowing them to become some of the most significant crypto networks on the coin market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), in a few weeks of being available for presale, is quickly becoming the crypto market’s favorite meme coin. In this article, we will discuss how the project works and why you should have Big Eyes (BIG) in your portfolio.

Tron (TRX) The Distributed Ledger

TRON (TRX) is a distributed ledger technology that may be used to create decentralized apps and transfer digital data. TRX also has a high total value locked (TVL), or the amount of money kept in decentralized finance. In a decentralized finance (DeFi) system, the total crypto asset value (TVL) is the value of all crypto assets staked, lent, or kept in a liquidity pool.

TRON’s core goal is decentralization, hence this project has been dubbed “the blockchain industry’s first decentralized reserve.” TRON enables content providers to post their works directly on the blockchain, bypassing intermediaries such as Google, YouTube, and Spotify. This strategy places power back in the hands of content suppliers.

This project’s major purpose as a digital platform is to transform the entertainment industry. Anyone familiar with the entertainment and creative industries (particularly TikTok and Youtube) is aware of creators’ regular concerns about not receiving what they deserve.

Tron (TRX) is a brilliant option for wage inequality because authors on the platform are directly paid. Furthermore, Tron’s (TRX) fast transaction speeds compete with huge payment processors, and its zero transaction costs make it every crypto investor’s fantasy. Circle Ventures, Coral Blockchain, Gemini, GoldenTree Asset Management, Jump Crypto, and Pantera Capital are among the TRON (TRX) investors.

Hedera (HBAR) The Unique Blockchain

Hedera (HBAR) uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to achieve more than 100,000 transactions per second. The Hedera (HBAR) platform presently handles 6.5 million transactions per day, with a transaction speed of 5 seconds on average.

Hedera (HBAR) is unique among blockchain-based systems in that it does not employ the computationally intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus technique. It is faster than both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) because actions are processed in parallel rather than serially (ETH). It also offers low latency, with transactions being sent out and completed in a matter of seconds.

Hedera hashgraph, a distributed ledger system described as a blockchain alternative, now provides its users with three services: smart contracts, file services, and cryptocurrency. The protocol has a transaction processing time of 3-4 seconds and can handle 10000 transactions per second. This technology allows Hedera to overcome several of the limitations of previous blockchain systems, such as speed, cost, and scalability.

Hedera (HBAR) has very low fees and transactions are done swiftly. Transactions are completed in seconds, and transaction fees are less than one penny. Its native cryptocurrency, HBAR, is now listed in the top 40 cryptos by market capitalization, making it one of the finest cryptocurrencies to buy right now.

Big Eyes (BIG) The New Crypto in Town

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum (ETH) network. It is also the native coin of the Big Eyes (BIG) network and has rapid transactions, scaling, decentralization, and security. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme and community coin that uses the power of its user network to build a strong coin and platform.

Big Eyes (BIG) aspires to become an even greater income generator for its consumers by constructing an ecosystem that promotes continuous growth. The platform will be branded as valuable as a result of NFTs that enable access to events and information.

Big Eyes (BIG) will be the ecosystem that will appeal to cat lovers and this is a function of the design and aesthetics of the ecosystem. The “huge eyes” are the adorable and big ones found on cats, drawing you into a world of emotions and determination. As a result, the platform is not just focused on building a wealth-generating community; it is also leveraging its riches to assist ocean conservation, thereby conserving the fish that live in them.

Big Eyes (BIG) as a crypto project has resilience, as evidenced by the metaphorical nine lives of cats. The ecosystem will be unstoppable because it will constantly improve its features and create paths where none appear to exist. Big Eyes (BIG) will always find a way to get back on its feet, shielding its consumers from the severity of the cryptocurrency market. This new currency has the potential for BIG wins and needs BIG investors like you!

