Ermaksan to produce a new ‘hybrid’ drum for leather production that is customised for Qualus’ Sferes technology

Qualus and Ermaksan have collaborated to manufacture a brand-new ‘hybrid’ polypropylene drum that is tailored to use Qualus’ Sferes technology and enable tanneries to produce leather more sustainably. The ‘hybrid’ drum can work both for standard conventional processing, or for processing with Sferes which reduce water by 30% to 40%, and chemicals by 10% to 20% in the retanning process. The drum has a capacity of up to one tonne and works well with all conventional retanning recipes. The new ‘hybrid’ drum will be debuted on Ermaksan’s stand at Simac Tanning Tech (Hall 18, B43-B47) which takes place in Milan, Italy concurrently with Lineapelle, on 20th – 22nd September 2022.

Qualus’ Sferes technology is already in implementation in tanneries in India, Vietnam, Brazil, and Mexico, in which tanneries’ existing drums have been retrofit to work with Sferes. With Ermaksan’s new drum design, tanneries that are installing new drums can have them ready to use with Sferes from day 1, to start capturing the benefits of using less water and chemicals for retanning.

“Qualus is very excited for this new collaboration with tannery drum manufacturer Ermaksan, as this innovation will bring great benefits to the leather industry. The newly designed polypropylene drum that work with our Sferes technology is yet another step for Sferes to become further established within the industry. We look forward to seeing customers and friends at the Ermaksan stand at Lineapelle, where they can see the new drum and discuss the Sferes technology” – David Eldred, Qualus’ EMEA Business Development Director.

“Qualus is a key player in reducing water and chemical consumption within the leather industry, and we are thrilled to be the first leather equipment manufacturer to produce tailor made drums for their Sferes technology” – Ersan Kursesi, Ermaksan’s CEO.