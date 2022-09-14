Not Much Time Left Before Uniglo (GLO) Launches on Ethereum (ETH) with Liquidity on Uniswap (UNI)

A new decentralized project (DeFi) called Uniglo (GLO) is on the horizon. If you haven’t heard about Uniglo yet, it’s time to sit down and research it to understand what investment opportunities are awaiting you there. The Uniglo project introduces a new social currency specifically designed to keep on growing in value. It has gotten many investors very excited, including whales. But what’s the catch? Time could be running out.

What is Uniglo (GLO) all about?

The Uniglo project offers a unique combination and functions that will enable its GLO token to keep on growing. First, the project will have a community vault where various digital currencies, rare non-fungible tokens, and other digitized tangible collectables will be stored. The purpose of this asset composition is three-fold: first is to support the value of Uniglo’s native token, second is to drive the demand for the project, and third is to provide fractionalized asset ownership to each GLO holder. And the vault is community-managed, which means token holders vote on which assets to acquire and include in the vault and which ones to sell when the time is right.

Uniglo is launching on Ethereum (ETH)

The project is built on Ethereum. This was a strategic decision on the part of founders who understood that Ethereum is and will remain the leader of smart contracts and distributed application networks. It is the main chain which so many smaller chains and projects connect to and rely on. With the upcoming transition to a Proof of Stake protocol, Ethereum could cement its position as a market leader, providing Uniglo with an ideal starting point with a long project lifeline ahead.

Uniglo liquidity on Uniswap (UNI)

Many people might be asking where they can buy GLO tokens. The answer is on Uniswap, an Ethereum-based project that is one of the leading decentralized exchanges in the world. Uniswap is already prepared for the upcoming protocol update on Ethereum and will not require back forks for their web application. Despite the big changes on Ethereum, Uniglo will not be affected or delayed, and GLO will be available for purchase on Uniswap by the middle of October.

The bottom line

Currently, the Uniglo project is still in Phase 2 Presale, which means that buyers can still purchase their GLO tokens early and with a 2.5% discount. All purchased GLO tokens during the presale will be available in the buyers’ wallets on October 18. If you are interested in including GLO in your holding, learn more about the project today before time runs out.

