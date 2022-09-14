Nware adds Minecraft and Roblox Launchers to its expanding raft of cloud gaming options as UK gamers move away from physical consoles

Cloud gaming platform Nware has announced access to two new Launchers for Minecraft and Roblox, bringing the total to five Launchers available on the platform and allowing members access to more than 20,000 games.

The Minecraft and Roblox Launchers add to Steam, Ubisoft and Epic Games already available and gives Nware members even more ways to play their favourite games. Users can now choose to play synced games through the Thumbnails section or through one of the five Launchers.

Nware’s goal, with its unique Launchers feature, is to provide users the freedom to play all of their games catalogue from one place. Available for premium users, the Launchers section provide each user with a 100GB of storage space to install their own games in their own cloud space and they can unlock more GBs each month through a Loyalty Rewards program.

Some of the most popular streaming platforms including Google Stadia, Nvidia Geforce Now, Playstation Now and Amazon Luna, as well as new contenders like Nware, are gaining popularity over physical consoles or expensive PCs. Predictions on the growth of the cloud gaming market range from 58 million global subscribers in 2024 (Newzoo, April 2022) to 350m users by 2025 (Analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market, May 2022).

With the addition of Minecraft and Roblox, Nware is helping to lead the video game industry’s shift away from the traditional model to the cloud to play your favourite titles. Nware has already seen its users increase by 1000% since May 2021 and the waiting list has grown by 237% compared to June 2021.

Daniel Olmedo of Nware, “It’s been a long time coming but the past two years have seen a huge shift in the way players are enjoying the best in video gaming experiences. A lack of physical consoles on the markets and very few blockbuster titles for next-gen consoles means that the factors that traditionally drove hardware sales no longer exist.

Gamers are looking for the most cost-effective and flexible ways to access the titles they love wherever and whenever they want. For these reasons, we know cloud gaming is a natural step for the gaming industry, and hardware-based game distribution will see a significant decrease by 2025.”