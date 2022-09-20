Crown Sensitivity After Placement: All You Need to Know

Why Is My Tooth Sensitive After Dental Crown

The entire procedure of getting a crown on your tooth isn’t as easy of a feat as many people seem to think. After all, getting a tooth crown usually entails getting rid of a large portion of your actual tooth.

Hence, it’s no wonder some people experience sensitivity, discomfort, or even pain, after getting their dental crown. But, it’s nothing that can’t be solved. If you’re struggling with crown sensitivity, this service is the right place to visit.

So, it’s safe to say that tooth sensitivity is relatively common in the world of dental crowns, but why does it happen? Here are a few reasons you might be experiencing tooth sensitivity after crown placement.

Irritated Pulp

As we’ve mentioned, a significant chunk of your natural tooth is removed when a dental crown is installed. But that needs to be done. After all, there needs to be space for the new tooth to be put into place. Plus, exposing new enamel ensures that the dental crown attaches correctly to the tooth. That is also good for situations when you’re getting a tooth crown due to a cracked tooth or a big cavity since it ensures that damaged material is taken out before the crown is put in place.

But, with so much happening, the pulp inside of your tooth can quickly get irritated. And that can hurt since the pulp is made up of blood vessels and, more importantly, contains nerves. All of this makes it easy for the pulp to get irritated. However, the good thing is that this is completely normal, and it will go away without intervention.

Imperfect Bite

Another reason for tooth sensitivity can be inadequate crown placement. That can cause your new tooth to not fit with the rest of your teeth, which can lead to an imperfect bite.

In these cases, your crown is placed at a higher spot than the rest of your teeth, which can cause a lot of discomfort when biting. A way to figure out if this is the root of your problem is to see if your tooth only hurts when biting. If it does, your tooth crown is not placed properly. So, scheduling a dentist appointment should be your next step.

Infected Tooth

Although this type of case is relatively rare, an infected or decaying tooth may also be the culprit behind your dental crown problems. In such cases, it is possible for a tooth to still be infected, and this can, in turn, cause the pulp to become contaminated as well.

A way that this could happen is if a small, unnoticeable crack is left in the tooth. It could lead to bacteria congregating in the area and infecting the pulp.

So, if you find yourself experiencing discomfort, sensitivity, or pain for several weeks after the procedure, you might have an infected tooth on your hands, which calls for a visit to the dentist. If it turns out to be an infected tooth, your dentist will be able to treat it via root canal therapy.

Allergic Reaction

This is another rare cause of crown sensitivity. However, rare does not mean nonexistent. Crowns containing metal utilize different types of alloys in crown construction. Thus, some patients may find themselves having an allergic reaction to the metal used for their dental crown. The easiest way to figure out if this is the root of your problem is to look out for symptoms such as a dry mouth or swollen cheeks.

Cold Sensitivity After Crown Placement

If you find that your tooth isn’t exactly hurting after your crown placement but is simply sensitive to cold or hot beverages and foods, there is a reason for that as well.

That usually happens sometime after the procedure, once the effect of anesthesia starts wearing off, and it’s completely normal. After all, getting a dental crown can be an intense process, and it can be hard on your gums.

That being said, this feeling should pass in the following days, and the sensitivity and tenderness should subside. But, if it doesn’t, that’s definitely a sign to call up your dentist and schedule an appointment.

Why Does My Tooth Crown Hurt Years Later?

Sometimes your dental crown problems may seem to appear out of nowhere, perhaps even years later. Yes, dental crowns are built to be long-lasting, but there are a couple of reasons why you might be experiencing tooth sensitivity after crown placement, even years after the initial installment. Some of them are:

Tooth infection

Tooth decay

Fractured crown or tooth

Teeth grinding

Gum inflammation

Which Problems Require Dental Assistance?

Some of the causes of dental crown sensitivity will go away on their own, and some might require you to contact your dentist. So, if your discomfort, pain, or sensitivity doesn’t die down within the span of a few weeks, you should definitely schedule a dentist appointment.

The discomfort you’re feeling refuses to go away because it’s hiding a more serious problem, which might be some of the following:

Tooth infection

Traumatized nerve

Damaged Crown

Teeth grinding

The good thing is that you don’t have to try and figure it out on your own. Through x-rays and examinations, your dentist can figure out the culprit hiding behind your dental crown problems. In turn, they will be able to find the right solution to solving the issue.

How to Elevate And Reduce Dental Crown Sensitivity

Going to the dentist when you have a tooth-related conundrum is always the best thing to do. However, sometimes it’s hard to schedule a quick and easy appointment. Sometimes, your dental issue will simply go away on its own. Regardless, here are some methods you can use to elevate and reduce tooth sensitivity after crown placement.