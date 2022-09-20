Flint Bishop Advises Leading Regional Providers of Residential Care on Sale

Flint Bishop has advised the shareholders of Quality Care on their sale to Choice Care Group, one of the UK’s leading providers of residential care and supported living services for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions.

Founded by Hardev Atwal and Hassam Nathudkhan in 2002, Quality Care has grown to become one of the leading regional providers of residential care for those with learning disabilities and complex needs, demonstrated by its record of maintained CQC ratings of Outstanding through the most trying of times for the social care sector.

The Flint Bishop transaction team comprised of Partner Joel Nixon, Senior Associate Mark Wilcock and Associate Emma Hadley. David Newborough of Ashgates Corporate Services, accountants to Quality Care, assisted on the transaction, with Nicola Bullock and Chris Jones at Bates Weston providing corporate finance advice to the sellers.

Commenting on the sale process, Jamie Rankin, the Managing Director of Quality Care, commented: “We have been hugely impressed with the way the legal aspect of the transaction was handled, which was led by Flint Bishop’s corporate and finance and property teams. They worked closely with us throughout the entire process which enabled sales of the business to be executed in an efficient, smooth and trouble-free manner. We cannot speak highly enough of the support given.”

Joel Nixon, Corporate Partner at Flint Bishop, said: “It was a pleasure to support the team on this successful sale. Together they have built a strong business from the ground up through their passion and vocation for caring for those in need. Along with continuity of the management team, it is great to see custody being passed into the hands of an organisation such as Choice which shares the same values with the needs of its service users at its core.”

Nicola Bullock, Partner at Bates Weston Corporate Finance, commented: “The QCH management have built a business which will provide Choice with a strong and established platform in the East Midlands. As a firm we have worked within the learning disabilities sector for over two decades and have completed a number of these transactions working alongside the Flint Bishop team.”

David Newborough, Partner at Ashgates Corporate Services, commented: “Having worked closely with Quality Care for over 7 years, I am delighted to have had played an active role alongside the management team and the other professional advisors to achieve an excellent outcome for all stakeholders of the business.”