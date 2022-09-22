Lancashire School Celebrates Incredible Success and Announces Plans for New Term

Staff and students alike are celebrating at Moorland Private School after a hugely successful Summer and are collectively looking forward to what is promising to be an exciting year ahead.

The school recently welcomed talented students from around the world to its critically acclaimed Ballet Academy. Moorland Ballet Directors, Simon and Lynsey Kidd, and New Adventures Artist, Reece Causton, delivered Classical Ballet and Contemporary lessons, alongside repertoire-based workshops. The students developed and mastered many new skills, and finished the course with a performance for parents, with rapturous applause.

Meanwhile, Charlie Jackson, Moorland International Football Academy Director delivered coaching clinics in America and received impressive feedback for all his efforts and achievements. Charlie is now looking forward to the Autumn term working with former students and inspiring the next generation with the hope of producing more professional footballers.

Moorland Football Academy has a fantastic track record of producing quality footballers with the most recent being Adam Wharton, who has just made his professional debut for former Premier League winners, Blackburn Rovers. Jay Haddow, another former Moorland prodigy, has also made his debut playing for his country, Japan, in a recent tournament in France.

Charlie added: “This is a very proud moment for me and the school – seeing these boys achieve the success they have worked so hard for and richly deserve.”

Academically, staff and students alike are riding high off the back of fantastic GCSE and A-Level results.

Sam Marhraoui, from Sabden who achieved an A* in English Language & Literature and two As in German and Art commented: “I’m blown away with my results. I’m now going to Kings College London to study English Literature and German and plan to travel to Germany to work as part of my degree. Eventually I really want to get into the film and TV industry and work in translation.”

Meanwhile Kitty Lee from Colne, is celebrating after achieving fantastic GCSE results – achieving five 9s in Maths, Geography, Sociology, Chemistry and French, four 8s in Further Maths, Biology, Physics and English Literature and a 7 in English Language: “I really couldn’t believe how well I did. I didn’t sleep well the night before but when I opened my results – I was just speechless!”

Deborah Frost, Headteacher at Moorland Private School said:“It’s an amazing privilege for us to spend such quality time with our students over the Summer months and this really has been amplified on both A-Level and GCSE results day as we were able to celebrate and reflect what marks the end of a challenging couple of years for both sets of students, but equally excitingly listening to their plans for their next academic chapter.”

Building on all these successes, the staff at Moorland Private School have been working hard to make plans for the Autumn term including an Elite Skills Activity Day and a residential trip to Winmarleigh Hall, which will see children from across years 10 and 11 take part in a variety of outdoor activities including abseiling, archery, trapeze, fencing, ambush and water sports.

There are also major plans for the sports enthusiasts with students set to take part in the Lancashire School Cross Country. This is the second year that Moorland Private School has taken part and will see children of all ages competing against other schools across Lancashire. Students will also take part in the Lancashire School Sports Hall Athletics competition.

October will see the welcome return of the schools’ celebration of Harvest Festival – a highlight of the school calendar which sees the staff and students join the local community from St Marys Church, Clitheroe, to celebrate and appreciate local produce, as well as collect food parcels for people in need within the local community.

Mrs Frost added: “The Autumn term really marks an exciting new chapter in Moorland’s history. After two challenging years for the children, we enter the term with a new energy where we are looking forward to engaging with the local community, supporting charities and maximising on as many opportunities to build our children’s academic and personal experiences.

“We have worked tirelessly to create a fun and stimulating environment that really nurtures our students to achieve their full potential, whilst establishing ourselves as trusted extended family that will nurture and protect the children in our care.”

Moorland Private School welcomes parents and children from nursery to Sixth Form age to join them at their open day on 8th October to discover the Moorland difference, meet students and teachers, explore the school and all they have to offer.