Soft Surfaces Wins “Best Playground Surfacing Installer” at UK Architects Awards 2023

Soft Surfaces Ltd, a playground surfacing company based in Wilmslow, has been recognised as the “Best Playground Surfacing Installer” at the UK Architects Awards 2023. This prestigious award is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality playground surfacing solutions for various projects across the country.

Soft Surfaces Ltd has been operating in the playground surfacing industry for many years and has established itself as a leader in the field. The company’s team of highly-skilled and experienced professionals is dedicated to delivering exceptional services that meet the needs of its clients.

The UK Architects Awards recognises outstanding achievements in architecture and design across the country. Winning the “Best Playground Surfacing Installer” award is a significant achievement for Soft Surfaces Ltd and reflects the company’s commitment to excellence.

Soft Surfaces Ltd offers a range of playground surfacing solutions, including wetpour, rubber mulch, and artificial grass. The company works with clients across various sectors, including schools, nurseries, public parks, and residential areas.

The team at Soft Surfaces Ltd understands that safety is a top priority when it comes to playground surfacing, and they use only the highest quality materials that comply with safety standards. The company also takes pride in providing eco-friendly surfacing solutions that are environmentally sustainable.

The CEO of Soft Surfaces Ltd, John Moss, expressed his delight at winning the award, saying, “We are thrilled to be recognised as the ‘Best Playground Surfacing Installer’ at the UK Architects Awards. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to deliver exceptional services to our clients.”

The award is an excellent addition to Soft Surfaces Ltd’s already impressive portfolio of awards and accolades. The company has also been recognised for its commitment to health and safety, winning the Gold RoSPA Health and Safety Award for several consecutive years.

In conclusion, Soft Surfaces Ltd’s recognition as the “Best Playground Surfacing Installer” at the UK Architects Awards 2023 is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing exceptional services and delivering outstanding results. The award highlights Soft Surfaces Ltd’s dedication to safety, quality, and sustainability in the playground surfacing industry.