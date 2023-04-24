Modern Health Issues: Overweight and Obesity

Being overweight and obese is a serious modern problem since it significantly increases the risk of chronic diseases. The World Obesity Federation has identified 38 diseases linked to obesity such as cancer, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, liver and kidney disease, and other health issues associated with obesity. For some people, obesity might also have a negative effect on their mental health. The societal expenses associated with obesity are also significant, placing a strain on social and medical resources.

According to a survey recently published by the World Obesity Federation, 50% of the world’s population would be considered overweight or obese by 2035, up from 38% in 2020. By 2035, Switzerland’s adult population is predicted to have an obesity rate of 37%, which the organization classifies as “very high” in terms of obesity prevalence. In contrast to women, who are predicted to have an obesity rate of 30% by 2035, males are predicted to be more severely affected, with their rate expected to grow to 45% by that time.

Preventing overweight and obesity

Obesity can be prevented through a comprehensive approach that includes healthy eating, regular physical activity, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods from all food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, is crucial. It’s important to practice portion control and avoid oversized servings of high-calorie foods.

The Swiss healthcare system is structured to not only provide treatment for health issues but also to emphasize prevention. This includes supplementary health insurance plans that cover services such as sports centers, gyms, and wellness centers, with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the population and encouraging preventive measures. This approach serves as a significant incentive for individuals to adopt and maintain healthy habits.

Treating overweight and obesity

The treatment of obesity necessitates a specialized, multidisciplinary strategy that takes into consideration the unique requirements of each patient. This normally entails carrying out a personalized exercise regimen, keeping a healthy diet, and, if necessary, taking medication. The surgical treatment for obesity known as bariatric surgery is normally only used in situations of extreme obesity or when other treatments have failed.

When the situation goes out of hand and the most severe types of obesity need a surgical intervention there is a list of types of surgery to undergo.

Gastric band: This procedure slows down the passage of food through the stomach, effectively restricting the amount of food that the patient can consume.

Gastric bypass: this method involves creating a “short-circuit” in the digestive system by connecting the stomach to a section of the small intestine that is located farther along the digestive tract.

Biliopancreatic diversion: This procedure involves the surgical removal of a portion of the stomach with the goal of reducing the body’s ability to effectively absorb nutrients.

Gastrectomy: This approach entails surgically removing a portion of the stomach, which not only reduces the capacity for food intake but also diminishes the production of ghrelin, a hormone associated with hunger. Ghrelin levels typically rise prior to a meal and decline as the stomach becomes full.

What causes Obesity?

Although various factors such as genetics, behaviors, metabolism, and hormones can influence body weight, obesity typically arises when caloric intake surpasses the number of calories burned through daily activities and exercise. The excess calories are stored as fat in the body.

The diets of many individuals are often high in calories, often due to the consumption of fast food and high-calorie beverages. People with obesity may consume more calories before feeling full, experience increased hunger, or eat more as a response to stress or anxiety.

Moreover, the nature of work has changed for many individuals, with less physically demanding jobs resulting in fewer calories burned during work hours. Even daily activities may burn fewer calories due to modern conveniences such as remote controls, escalators, online shopping, and drive-through services in banks, leading to a decrease in overall calorie expenditure.

Finally, adopting healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, managing sedentary behaviors, getting enough quality sleep, avoiding emotional eating, promoting healthy habits in children, staying hydrated, seeking support, and being aware of genetic and medical factors can all contribute to preventing obesity and reducing the risk of related health problems. It’s important to take a comprehensive approach and make sustainable lifestyle changes to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and support.