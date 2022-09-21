Things You Never Knew About Extended Car Warranty

If you own a car, chances are you’ve been offered an extended warranty at some point or another. And if you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of questions about extended warranty: What is it? Do I need it? How much does it cost? In this blog post, we’ll answer all of those questions and more. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about extended car warranty.

What is an extended car warranty?

Have you ever wondered what an extended car warranty is? An extended car warranty is a service contract that helps to cover the cost of repairs to your vehicle. Many people think of it as insurance, but it is actually a separate type of product.

Extended car warranties are offered by both dealerships and third-party companies, and they can cover a wide variety of repairs. The best extended car warranty will even cover maintenance items like oil changes and tire rotations.

When you purchase an extended car warranty, you pay a monthly or yearly premium. In return, the warranty company agrees to pay for covered repairs. If you are thinking about purchasing a new car, be sure to do your research about extended warranties.

Not all warranty companies are created equal, and some have better coverage than others. Be sure to read the fine print so that you understand exactly what is covered by the warranty.

Do I need an extended car warranty?

That depends on a few factors. If you plan on keeping your car for a long time, then an extended warranty may be a good idea. However, if you only plan on keeping your car for a few years or you don’t drive very often, then you probably don’t need an extended warranty.

How much does an extended car warranty cost?

The cost of an extended car warranty depends on the make and model of your vehicle, as well as the length of the contract. In general, though, you can expect to pay between $100 and $500 per year for an extended car warranty.

What does an extended car warranty cover?

Extended warranty coverage comes in different levels of coverage, so make sure to read the fine print before you purchase one. That said, most extended warranties will cover major components like the engine, transmission, and electrical system. Some may also cover things like towing and rental cars.

How do I get an extended car warranty?

The best way to get an extended car warranty is to purchase one when you buy your car. This way, you can get it at a discounted rate from the dealership. You can also purchase an extended car warranty from a third-party provider after you’ve purchased your vehicle, but it will likely be more expensive this way.

As we mentioned before, whether or not you need an extended warranty depends on several factors. However, if you do decide to purchase one, make sure to do your research so that you understand what level of coverage you’re getting and how much it will cost you.