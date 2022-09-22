Kireina Suiso Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Expand the Implementation of Renewable Energy Solutions in Asia

Kireina Suiso follows the mission of solving the challenges for a sustainable future through designing and operating its smart storage system

Kireina Suiso, a leading provider of cost-effective and reliable green hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions, focused on leading the energy transition by optimizing its portfolio, speeding renewables growth, and pioneering carbon capture and hydrogen value chain development, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an international firm that specializes in urban sustainability solutions. The purpose of the collaboration is to ensure the development and delivery of low-carbon electricity and intermittency management solutions, as well as to seek grid interconnection prospects. The name of the partner will be revealed once all the points of the agreement are reevaluated.

Kireina-Suiso.com strives to bring innovative, reliable, and competitive renewable energy solutions to end-users by leveraging its expertise as a global green technology leader. The initiative is supported by the partner’s strong track record of developing and operating large-scale sustainable energy infrastructure end-to-end, and leading renewable energy solutions in the Asia Pacific.

This collaboration for wind energy projects, aiming to include other possible renewables such as solar and biomass, will help diversify the main source of renewable energy generation, which is hydropower. The partnership aims to provide reliable and non-intermittent, yet flexible, low-carbon electricity to consumers by constructing and integrating renewable sources with complementing generation profiles, as well as energy and battery storage systems.

The parties also aim to improve performance and service delivery by incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence and related technologies, which comprise advanced control systems, data analysis, active performance control, and reliability prediction capabilities.

“We are pleased to partner with a prominent energy solutions provider, which will help us achieve our goal of contributing to the worldwide fight against climate change. The collaboration brings together each party’s distinct and complementary skills to address today’s pressing issues with practical solutions”, stated Shima Kaito, Head of Project Management.

About Kireina Suiso

Kireina Suiso is developing an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production to storage and distribution to energy generation, to assist its customers in achieving their objectives and reducing carbon emissions. The company provides energy supply, recovery, and storage solutions that are efficient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. We develop, manufacture, install, operate, and maintain fuel cell systems for utilities, industry, and large power users, with solutions that include utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long-term energy storage. Our mission is to transform natural resources into green energy, thus contributing to social and economic growth through building a clean and secure energy future.