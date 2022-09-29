Bespoke celebrates record-breaking H1 results

Lancashire-based digital agency Bespoke is on track for its best year in its 22-year history after announcing record H1 results.

The lead-generation specialists confirmed turnover for 1 January to 30 June was up 16% on the previous best figures.

And thanks to advance bookings for H2 the agency is on course to record a third successive year of double-digit growth.

Co-founder and CEO Steve Brennan said “We reviewed and restructured our service during lockdowns and performance has improved since.

“We now offer the cornerstones of online lead-generation with digital strategy, performance websites and ongoing marketing services.

“We track leads generated for clients and have seen continuous improvement across the board in recent years.

“Our team has created a high-performance culture where clients are challenged to adopt the most profitable tactics available for them.

“Not all agencies challenge their clients and bring a strategic approach to marketing but our team is comfortable doing so.

“As a result the annual client renewal rate is 94% over 3 years and we have a consistent flow of leads from businesses interested in working with us.”

Bespoke was founded in Preston in 2001 and offering website builds only.

It now provides performance websites and ongoing marketing for B2B service and manufacturing businesses.

Bespoke is Investors in People accredited and employs a team of online lead-generation at its main headquarters in Chorley, and has a second base in London.

