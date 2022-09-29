Women’s Cup of Nations and Football in South Africa

African women are taking an important part in the development of entrepreneurship, fundraising for start-ups, FinTech and various other areas.

It is more difficult to assess the share that these ladies take in anonymous areas, such as signing up for online casino games or in the world of sports betting.

Sports betting and the South African online casinos

As the demand for online casinos skyrockets, it’s very difficult to find online casino sites in South Africa which would suit you. Furthermore, it is interesting to note the differences in format between:

Land-based casinos in Africa are rare or devolved to tourists from Western countries. Like the Éléphant d’Or, of the Maison Barrière in Abidjan, or those in South Africa, Cape Verde, etc.

The formulation in Africa is essentially focused on online betting, which then develops a casino with gaming tables and slot machines as entertainment.

This is the case, for example, Betway, which offers casino games with the possibility of betting on major world competitions in all sports.

The Internet introduces curiosity and diversity

This type of site first capitalized on the Congolese people’s passion for sport, particularly football, and their desire to earn money while having fun. Secondly, the managers of Betway wanted to allow their customers to play slot machines, popular games such as Blackjack, Roulette and slot machines.

Online betting opens unsuspected passions

While football is particularly attractive in Africa, the Internet has also been found to offer unprecedented opportunities to nationals of countries such as the Congo: for example, Betway has witnessed a previously unimaginable attraction of its clients to rugby. It must be said that West Africa has never had a rugby club, although South Africa does, with the Springboks. Rugby was introduced to the Cape by the British, which is a special case.

The same is true of speedway, which was unknown in Africa and more of a sport played in Eastern or Nordic countries.

The explosion of women’s sport leads women to gamble

These few examples lead us to believe that, although some sports are associated with rather masculine figures, such as football, they are also increasingly practised by women, sometimes at a high level. We need only look more closely at the establishment of a women’s football league in Saudi Arabia, for example. The African Women’s Cup of Nations was established long before the Internet, in 1991.

The Lionesses of Cameroon and the Black Queens of Ghana, particularly shone as the best women’s teams in Africa, at the African Games in Brazzaville, in the same Congo, in 2015 and since. The Indomitable Lionesses who, in February 2022, eliminated Gambia from the African Cup of Nations by 8-0, a score line that was difficult to digest.

This year’s African Women’s Cup of Nations took place between 2 and 23 July in Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco. The 12-team tournament ended with South Africa’s relentless victory over the host country, Morocco. The Nigerians had previously won 11 of the 13 possible titles. Few surveys, to our knowledge, have explored the question of whether this women’s sport leads to a similar kind of betting on online sites.

Online betting and gaming open to all

If women are able to wear the boots on the pitch, there is little to stop them from teasing the gaming console, online betting site or casino if given the opportunity. These opportunities will continue to grow in Africa due to several concurrent factors, such as

The widespread availability of mobile phones

Internet access through 3 and 4G and the upcoming installation of 5G.

The specialisation on betting, noted above, tends to fade away, in favour of multiple experiences and curiosity sharpened by the offers of Casinos with live dealers, or, tomorrow, the Metaverse, which will reach Africa sooner than we imagine.