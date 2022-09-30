Environmental monitoring is a simple concept – it is exactly what it says on the tin after all – but its applications are beyond useful for many aspects of both the natural and technological world. Without further ado, here are 6 exciting applications of environmental monitoring.

1. Better understanding climate change

In the modern era, climate change is at the forefront of our minds. Both businesses and individuals alike are looking for alternatives to fossil fuels, with 301.7 billion US dollars invested into clean energy globally.

Environmental monitoring can allow us to study climate change more accurately, tracking trends throughout the world. By helping us to understand it better, this might just help us to make better decisions in the future.

2. Protect data

It goes without saying online data security is important – but the same goes for the physical environments in which data is stored. Electricity does not get on with water or extreme temperatures, so the environment within a data centre needs to be constantly and consistently monitored.

An environment monitoring system for a data centre combines a base sensor and plug-in sensors that are monitored by a centralised software. The sensors are programmed to check for air pollutants, including smoke, humidity, leaking, and so on, as well as to keep track of temperature. In doing so, this allows you to better protect your data from environmental damage.

3. Measuring air quality

Many countries have strict air quality regulations that they must adhere to. For the UK, for example, this is set out in The Air Quality Standards Regulations 2010, in addition to the World Health Organisation’s Global Air Quality Guidelines.

These guidelines, regulations and statutes aim to reduce air pollution – such as through smoking, industrial practices and transport – thus improving overall air quality. In turn, this can be of benefit both to human health and the environment.

4. Monitoring soil

Soil monitoring can be absolutely essential in a variety of circumstances – particularly in areas prone to drought, pollution, chemically imbalanced soils, or that have a vulnerable ecosystem.

Environmental monitoring can be used to check how healthy the soil is. Not only that, but it can track, analyse, and thus predict, potential resolutions to improve the soil quality.

For example, by monitoring the water level within the soil in an environment where water is a finite resource, you can estimate the optimal amount of water needed to improve the soil quality, thus improving plant health, but also reducing water wastage.

5. Checking water is clean

As humans, we cannot survive without water. That said, it is absolutely essential to ensure that said water is clean and pure enough to drink. Some minerals are totally fine, if not beneficial – however, pollutants such as waste, chemicals, and contaminants can be incredibly dangerous.

Environment monitoring can thus analyse the quality of the water at various parts of the water cycle – right the way through from the spring to the reservoir. In doing so, you can test the pH of the water, how clean it is, its temperature, and even its chemical composition, allowing you to monitor water quality at all times.

6. Optimised waste management

Throughout this article, you will have spotted that pollution affects almost every other point – and one of the causes of pollution is poor waste management. In optimising environmental monitoring, you can determine the best way to dispose of waste, which has the least impact on the environment.