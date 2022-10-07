5 Essentials for Police Officer Safety

The job of a police officer is dangerous. But dangerous or not, we’re all aware that it’s a critical career, and someone has to do it. Police officers help make our world a safer place after all. Of course, their safety matters just as much as our own.

Below are some basic yet vital essentials all police officers should use to remain as safe as possible on the job.

Tactical Flashlight

A police officer can never have too many flashlights. An officer might lose or misplace their flashlight, or their current flashlight may die right when they need it the most.

Always keep good quality, bright flashlights of different sizes on hand at all times. You never know when you might need one (and you eventually will need one).

Seatbelts

It’s true that police officers can bend the law at times when they’re on duty, especially in urgent situations. Some officers might refrain from wearing their seatbelt when reporting to a call. They might do this out of sheer forgetfulness or may do it intentionally so that when they arrive at the scene, they can quickly hop out of the vehicle.

But car crashes can happen at any time, and not wearing a seatbelt during one can be detrimental. As a police officer, always wear your seatbelt. Practice taking off your belt as you’re pulling up to the scene to make the most out of your time and safety.

Protection Shield

Many police officers wear vests and other equipment to keep them safe. Perhaps one of the biggest problems with safety equipment is that the bulkier and heavier it is, the more it can actually hurt than help the officer as it can slow them down.

One of the most important pieces of safety equipment a police officer could use is a protection shield. These shields are typically under five pounds, easy to use, and fast to deploy for immediate protection.

Comfortable Shoes

You can never go wrong with having comfortable work shoes. Because police officers are often on their feet, and some situations might require them to run, every police officer should have a comfortable, reliable pair of shoes that aren’t too heavy yet still sturdy. The last thing an officer needs is foot pain while working on their feet.

A Backup Firearm

Mechanical failure can happen at any moment. That said, it’s a great idea for police officers to be prepared with a backup firearm just in case of a worst case scenario. You might wish to keep your spare firearm on the opposing side of you to prepare if you’re in a situation where you dominant arm becomes stuck or injured.

Conclusion

Being a police officer is no easy job. It comes with high stress, urgency, risk, and danger. Officers must be quick on their feet and in how they react. The good news is, there are many simple things police officers can do and things they can make use of to ensure optimal safety on the job.