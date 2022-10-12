Red-Fern Media is exhibiting at the biggest manufacturing show in the UK

Burnley-based digital and technology agency, Red-Fern is exhibiting at the Smart Factory Expo, produced by The Manufacturer, for Digital Manufacturing Week 2022. The company will be showcasing some of the digital innovation projects it’s achieved for local and global manufacturing businesses.

This includes immersive augmented reality experiences, bespoke system development, website design and branding, and strategic marketing.

Smart Factory Expo brings together the latest innovations in digital technology, processes, and thinking to help national and international manufacturers at all stages of their digital journey.

The event provides industry leaders with all the tools, insights and solutions they need to move forward in digital. It’s a chance for manufacturers to network, connect with peers, and keep track of technological developments.

Sean Redfearn, CEO, and founder at Red-Fern said: “Red-Fern is proud and very excited to be exhibiting at the Digital Manufacturing Week Expo 2022. We’ll be showcasing some of the world-class projects in AR, digital strategy, design, and marketing that we’ve delivered for global manufacturers.

“If you’d like to learn how manufacturers are reducing their sales cycles, optimising internal processes, and marketing their businesses/products, come and visit us on stand F44.”

Red-Fern is excited to meet other exhibitors and experts in the industry and help manufacturers at all stages of their journey. Other exhibitors include Microsoft, Nokia, and Fujitsu.

