4 Stunning Movie Locations You Can Visit

It goes without saying that movies are a great form of entertainment and escapism. They can show you how another person lives, open your eyes to situations you had never thought about, or help you into a realm of pure fantasy where you can invent a world you would like to live in.

Part of the wonder of movie escapism is in the landscapes and places that the stories are set in. It might be beautiful scenery, cold deep oceans, a bustling city street, or a dark, cramped cellar. It doesn’t matter the location; it will add the atmosphere to the screen and help the viewer to enter into the character’s problems and lives. Visiting some of those iconic places from the movies can add an extra depth and connection when rewatching those lasting film favorites. Below are a few to check out if you’re in the area.

New Zealand

The stunningly beautiful New Zealand landscape had the ideal location for each scene in The Lord of the Rings film series, lending depth and character in a few quick shots of the people being portrayed. There are so many iconic moments in the films that you could go on a New Zealand holiday and spend the entire time going from one to the next, but if you wanted to select a few, then Mount Sunday in Canterbury (Edoras in the films) and the Waiau River (which the fellowship traveled on when leaving Lothlórien) are breath-taking places to visit.

Alcatraz

Alcatraz prison has been the focus of many books and films, so it’s hard to pick just one reason to visit. However, Escape from Alcatraz, starring Clint Eastwood, is probably one of the most famous and iconic. As it’s based on an escape attempt and is thought to be largely historically accurate, an appealing part of going on Alcatraz tours is to see for yourself how the prisoners did it and whether you think they made it to shore. Even if prison movies don’t appeal to you, Alcatraz has inspired many when designing inescapable prisons. Azkaban in Harry Potter, for instance, was based on Alcatraz.

Samoa

There are many places all over the world that have been sources of inspiration for animated movies. However, when researching areas for the film Moana, the directors wanted to make sure that they were being as accurate in the story and South Pacific as possible (magic and Gods aside). They chose the island of Samoa to be the home island of Motunui and tried to get the feel of the island to come across in the film, as well as the appearance.

Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world and it has been in so many films that even the genre it spans is hard to specify. It can be the perfect backdrop in Midnight in Paris, showing Paris as it is used today – a modern city with a rich history, where people go about their daily lives and such amazing buildings fall into the background. If you’re wanting gothic or historical, the cathedral provides the perfect dramatic foil for the heroes of the story. The animated film the Hunchback of Notre Dame is focused on the cathedral and the square outside it, with only a few visits to other parts of Paris. For any film that needs to be set in Paris – Notre Dame will be included in at least one passing shot.