3 Ways to Improve Your Chances of a Promotion

Getting a promotion can be an incredible thing for any professional. Not only do you get to place a fantastic new job title on your resume, but you can also earn a higher income, take on more interesting challenges in your workplace, and love your job with more increased satisfaction. Of course, promotions aren’t as easy to access as they might seem. Most companies have limits on how many people they can shift into higher positions. With this in mind, you may need to be willing to devote significant time and effort to earning the role you think you deserve. If you think it’s about time you got a promotion from your job, the following tips will improve your chances of success.

Expand Your Skillsets

Even if you think you have all of the skills required to excel in a higher-paying role, it can help to expand your education a little. Adding more relevant certifications and degrees to your resume will make you more attractive to a wide range of employers. To get started, look at some of the job listings for the position you want, and compare the skills and certifications included with your current resume. This should help you to determine where you need to build on your talents to make your employer take notice. Once you know where you need to expand your knowledge, you can begin looking for ways to make your education more affordable, like searching for scholarships for college online to assist in reducing common costs.

Do Your Research

Often, if you want to improve your chances of getting a promotion, you need to be willing to follow one of the toughest tips for getting promoted, which is to ask for what you want. However, there is a certain etiquette involved in requesting a higher wage or more responsibilities from your employer. Doing your research before you jump into a meeting with your manager will ensure you can get your timing and presentation just right. Find out when your company is most likely to give out promotions – usually after the annual budget has been set. It’s also a good idea to have a list of achievements you can present to your boss during the meeting, to demonstrate your value and skills. You can even consider asking other members of staff how they got their promotions, for tips to improve your chances.

Take the Initiative

Getting a promotion at work means constantly proving yourself to your employer. No company wants to spend extra money on an employee without a good reason. With this in mind, you’ll need to take the initiative, and look for ways to demonstrate your value. This could mean that you volunteer to take on more leadership roles within the company, or tackle harder projects. It’s also worth investing in your relationships with other professionals throughout your company. Networking internally with managers and supervisors will help you to develop a rapport with the people who can vouch for you when promotion opportunities arise. Don’t forget to work on your relationships with other employees too. If you have a good relationship with everyone in the business, you’ll begin to seem more indispensable to your boss.