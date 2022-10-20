Eco-Friendly Shoes and Other Men’s Wardrobe Pieces That Make a Difference

Being a steward of the environment is everyone’s responsibility. In his last message, the founder of The Boy Scouts of America delivered his now famous quote, “try to leave this world a little better than you found it.” If you’re like most people, you make efforts in your life to minimize your footprint – from ditching single-use items to taking the bus instead of owning a car.

One area you may not give much thought to that, in fact, greatly impacts the environment is your wardrobe. While you shouldn’t skimp on some items such as cologne or perfume – even though you can sometimes find popular cologne as well as popular perfume brands discounted if you check online – if you’re looking to further benefit the environment through your clothing, keep reading about what you can wear, from choosing more eco-friendly footwear to the accessories you buy.

Breathable Tops

Whether you’re in need of clothes to wear when hiking or shirts for the office, wearing breathable tops made of natural textiles makes a huge difference to the planet and your health. By choosing natural materials like cotton or linen, you are significantly more comfortable, but when the clothes no longer fit or are too damaged to wear, they can easily be recycled.

Cotton is great for everything from outdoor activities to lounging around binge-watching Netflix. Linen is another material that most associate with summer, but while it is cool and breathable in summer, it’s because linen is temperature regulating, which means it’s great in fall too.

Footwear Matters

Shoes are one of the worst offenders when it comes to environmental damage. It requires around 2200 gallons of water to manufacture one pair of shoes and generates 30 pounds of carbon dioxide to make one pair. On top of that, cattle raising is the biggest contribution to the deforestation of the Amazon. This may surprise you to learn, but fifty percent of all leather is used to create shoes globally.

All this adds up to your shoes being the biggest area to find a company that aligns with your values around the planet and sustainability. Whether you’re looking for a men’s low-top sneaker or high heels, search out brands that are making a difference and not harming the environment.

True Blue

One of the most iconic fashion pieces is also a sustainable choice – the blue jean. Blue jeans go with everything, so if part of your efforts to lessen the environmental impact is minimalist living, blue jeans are a staple of any capsule wardrobe. Additionally, blue jeans are virtually 100% cotton, so sourcing brands that use sustainable cotton is a breeze. Lastly, quality denim jeans can go months without washing, lessening your water consumption through unnecessary laundry loads.

Buy It For Life

When you’re purchasing an item that you can’t buy a vegan version of, for example, leather loafers or boots, you want to try and buy it for life. No matter your budget, purchase the highest quality item you can afford with the idea that you’re buying it for life. So many clothing and shoe items end up in landfills that they can take over fifty years to break down. You reduce your consumption and waste by buying something you’ll never need to replace. Wardrobe essentials where it’s easy to stay eco-friendly and buy for life are shoes, denim, suits, and accessories – no one’s expecting your undies to last forever!

Sustainable Skivvies

Speaking of underwear, even though no one expects it to last a lifetime, you can make a positive difference by choosing sustainable skivvies. From fabric made from bamboo, sustainable cotton, silk, or linen, there are undergarment options that are good for the planet. In addition to the positive impacts on Earth, the above-mentioned fabrics are much more comfortable and breathable than their synthetic counterparts. And, they won’t last forever; they’ll break down in a breeze when they end up in a landfill. Do your tush and the planet a favor and invest in some.

Our shopping habits have a bigger impact than we may realize. While it may take some getting used to being more intentional with how we fill our closets and dressers, you can feel good about where your money is going. Try and find brands whose mission resonates with your values to ensure they’re still around and provide quality, eco-friendly choices for years to come!