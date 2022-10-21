Elite security team revs up for F1’s star-studded United States Grand Prix in Texas

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21st 2022 – Formula One has called in an elite band of highly skilled military experts this weekend as security is ramped up for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Dutch master Max Verstappen clinched the Drivers’ Championship in Suzuka, Japan, earlier this month. But points and pride will still be up for grabs on the Texas tarmac as his rivals Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton vie for bragging rights.

A bumper crowd of 430,000 is expected to fill the stands over the race weekend as the US continues its burgeoning love affair with the high-octane motor sport largely due to Netflix’ docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’.

And event organisers aren’t taking any chances with the safety of celebrities – set to include Renee Zellweger, Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O’Neal and Post Malone – and the public at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

They’ve called in hardy Texas Veteran Security , which is made up of level two guards or those who have served their nation in various wars including Iraq, to ensure everything goes smoothly over the three-day affair.

Army veteran Gary Morales, former SAPD officer Demarius Holmes, Army lieutenant Seth Tabor and firm owner Gerard Morales (a Marine Corp veteran and former SAPD detective) at the helm, the 50-strong squad will be on hand to make sure everyone is kept safe.

Gary said: “We are so excited to be asked to do this. It’s a massive deal – there’s going to be a large crowd including a lot of celebrities and sponsors. “We want people to see that we’re not just guys in uniform. We offer the full package with a smile on our faces and we are constantly improving our company. “We’ll be on hand in uniform, ensuring that the VIP tent is protected along with everyone in the stands, making sure everyone has a good time, no one gets on the track and that no fights break out!”

Texas Veteran Security offers commissioned and non-commissioned officers for a range of events and was previously selected to guard the Alliance of American Football training camp in San Antonio.

The firm is licensed and insured with the Texas Department of Public Safety Private Security Bureau.