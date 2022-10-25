NORFOLK, October 25th 2022 – A Sustainable future for the Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Company

There are four pillars of sustainability: Social, Human, Economic and Environmental. All playing a vital role in shaping the future of consumerism and commerce.

Human Sustainability

Human sustainability encompasses the development of skills as well as focusing on the importance of anyone directly or indirectly involved in the making of products and provision of services. The wrought iron and brass bed company are the only iron bed maker to produce their beds using the skilful handmade techniques by master craftspeople, recognised by the Guild of master Craftsmen

Social Sustainability

Social sustainability aims to maintain social capital, investments and create services that form the framework of our society. Providing a larger vision of the world in relation to communities, cultures and globalisation. Acknowledging what we do can have an impact on others and on the world and preserve it for future generations.

Economic & Environmental Sustainability

Maintaining capital intact via high, stable and quality growth gives us Economic sustainability which aims to improve the standard of living. In relation to business, it refers to the efficient use of assets, maintaining company profitability over time.

Maintaining human welfare through environmental sustainability gives everyone a much better future. By protecting natural capital in such forms as Air, Land, Water and Minerals we can protect the Earth’s protective layer, the quality of the water and protection of the ecosystem by reducing carbon footprints and the destruction of forests and greenbelt areas. Ensuring that the needs of the population are met without the risk of compromising the needs of future generations. This is why The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed company source their raw materials as close to Norfolk, where they are based, as possible.

Reducing Emissions

The focus and importance on reducing emissions has never been bigger, businesses, financial institutions, cities and countries are all setting their targets with the aim to reduce emissions to net zero before the middle of this century.

The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company have strongly built their business with a healthy environmental impact as a core goal since they started back in 2003. The family business has been built organically and sustainably to ensure they support permanent jobs locally and within the UK, this has directly and positively impacted the lives of their employees, suppliers and the local economy.

They are the first iron bed manufacturer in the UK to be certified as carbon neutral and power their workshop with 100% renewable energy, plus source the bed slats only from FSC certified companies. The process starts and finishes with them, from the metal arriving at the workshop to the careful installation of the handmade bed into your home.

The highest-quality iron and brass bars sourced from the UK local suppliers arrive at the workshop straight from the mill. As they are local, this allows them to visit the factories easily, reducing unnecessary travel. As well as supporting the local economy.

The Future

It’s apparent that more and more of us are now realising that action must happen now to safeguard a liveable climate for future generations. The Wrought Iron and Brass bed company grasped this right from the beginning with the aim to be a sustainable business, supporting local employment, creating a quality product with longevity, therefore generating less waste in this throwaway society we have become. This is what sets them apart from other bed manufacturers.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility policies and Environmental, Social, and Governance principles, it’s common to see big organisations make net zero pledges and low carbon commitments.