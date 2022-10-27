Costume-Friendly ICON Park Is All Treats and No Tricks This Halloween

What do ghosts, goblins, zombies, vampires, witches, sorcerers, fairy queens, bold knights, headless horsemen, lion tamers, ancient Egyptians, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Vulcans, Klingons, hobbits, elves, superheroes, astronauts, movie stars, Abraham Lincoln, and the King of Rock ’n’ Roll have in common? They all make great Halloween costumes, of course! And you’re invited to bring whatever mythical version of yourself most delights you to life for some thrills, chills, and spook-tacular Halloween fun at ICON Park.

Play Halloween Dress-Up at Madame Tussauds Orlando at ICON Park

Little ghouls and grown-up creatures who want to transform themselves into their favorite characters — fictional, factual, or a little of both — will find true inspiration communing among the lifelike style icons from the worlds of fantasy films, music, history, and the celebrity red carpet at Madame Tussauds Orlando at ICON Park.

You and your haunted crew can get into the paranormal spirit of the season and see which one of you takes the prize for Best Steve Jobs Doppelgänger or Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s Mirror Image, or perhaps The Little One Most Likely to Grow Up to Be Ariana Grande for the younger set — and should anyone prefer a little mayhem in the mash-up, Zombie Apocalypse Elvis, Vlad the Impaler Abraham Lincoln, and Bride of Frankenstein Venus Williams will be welcome as well.

Whatever you decide to be this Halloween, you’ll want to snap a selfie or two with the wax effigy that’s closest to your heart. In fact, at Madame Tussauds, photographs are highly encouraged. Make sure to ask about their fabulous digital photo pass included with the purchase of every ticket to Madame Tussauds. With the pass, you’ll receive a QR code that you can scan at photo kiosks scattered throughout the museum. Strike your most frightening pose, snap the shot, and then download all your creepy content directly to your mobile device to view, savor, or post to your social media to keep the Insta-kudos coming for those ingenious costumes.

Make Your Halloween Even More Special With ICON Park’s Special Deals

Madame Tussauds is a great spot to start your Halloween adventure, but there are plenty of other places to haunt up a bats-tastic time at ICON Park. ICON Park’s Play Pass gives you entree to seven of the site’s most popular, most wicked special deals that won’t scare the life out of your wallet. Attractions include The Wheel at ICON Park, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Museum of Illusions (where you can see your dressed-up self stretched, squeezed, and twisted to the very limits of your imagination), 7D Motion Theater, and the Pearl Express Train for just $74.99 per person. ICON Park’s Attraction Combo packages (starting at just $37.95 per person) will net you discounted tickets to The Wheel, Sea Life, Madame Tussauds, and Museum of Illusions.

For creatures of the night who shiver with antici…pation for an after-dark Halloween extravaganza like no other, The Wheel at ICON Park will burst to glowing afterlife at the following times with a 64,000 scream-themed LED light display:

Friday, Oct. 28, 8 and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Also available to All Hallows’ Eve revelers aged 21 and over, a host of chilling Halloween-inspired cocktails is being served at ICON Park’s signature bars. Are you brave enough to tempt fate with a scary Shark Attack, sinister Smashin’ Pumpkins, creeptastic Columbian Candy Corn, evil Black Magic Margaret’s, or an eerie Apple of My Eye?

ICON Park’s Regular Family Favorites Are Halloween-Friendly, Too

ICON Park’s Halloween trick-or-treat event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. That’s when little ones can fill up their bags and buckets with treats at The Wheelhouse, Museum of Illusions, Brother Jimmy’s Sloppy Joe’s, Tapa Toro, Tin Roof, In The Game and Ole Red. And for trick-or-treaters of a tender age, families can make Halloween memories to last a lifetime with a ride on ICON Park’s newest attraction, The Carousel on The Promenade. Dressed up as a fairy princess, dashing pirate or a Hogwarts student, children and parents alike will be immersed in wonder as they find themselves caught up in a twirling world of lights, music, and fantasy they won’t soon forget.

As a special treat for the little ones, now through Oct. 31, ICON Park is offering complimentary rides on The Carousel for costumed kids age 12 and under, while accompanying family members will enjoy a spirited private capsule excursion on The Wheel at 50% off the regular price (up to five tickets).

The 36-foot carousel features a 30-figure menagerie of “boo!-tiful” creatures that include classic merry-go-round horses, reindeer, sea dragons, deer, zebras, and more. So everyone’s assured an accessible good time, there are also two chariot-style benches available to accommodate visitors of all ages and guests with disabilities.

“The Carousel on The Promenade is the first ride of its kind in the Orlando Entertainment District,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “Just as The Wheel has created wonderful memories for families all over the world, so will our new carousel.”

Another family-friendly ICON Park favorite, the Pearl Express Train, lets young King Tuts and Nefertitis traveling with their mummies (and daddies) traverse the grounds at a leisurely pace in the comfort of a commodious tram car for a pleasurable tour that’s sure to make the most of your Halloween visit.

Visitors will find ICON Park — a hauntingly happening 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination that’s chockablock with thrilling attractions, a jaw-dropping selection of fabulous eats and beverages, plus tons of fun, funky shopping ops — at the telltale beating heart of the Orlando Entertainment District. Since parking is always free and there’s no charge for admission, the only thing even remotely scary about your Halloween visit will be the cunning costumes your clever fellow guests come up with.