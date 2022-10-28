BudBlockz Continues to Make Strides. Can It Outlast SafeMoon and Floki Inu?

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is one of the latest cryptocurrency projects to hit the crypto scene and has managed to take it by storm. The private sale and ongoing presale of its BLUNT token have proved incredibly popular and highly successful.

However, the question for a lot of investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts is how this cryptocurrency stacks up against SafeMoon and Floki Inu. So let’s compare each project and find out.

What is SafeMoon?

SafeMoon is a community-driven project that is a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space that originally began in 2021. SafeMoon’s primary goal is to solve issues that have plagued other crypto projects, specifically those relating to liquidity and mining rewards. As such, SafeMoon leverages the power of smart contracts as a means of automatically building liquidity, and burning tokens as a means of controlling the supply of circulating tokens.

This way, the team aims to help mitigate the volatility of other DeFi projects and decrease risk by always having liquidity. The four main functions that take place during each trade include Reflection, LP Acquisition, Token Burn, and Growth Fund.

What is Floki Inu?

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an ERC-20 as well as a BEP-20-compliant cryptocurrency. It is a multi-chain token that runs on top of both Ethereum (ETH) and the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Users can perform 1:1 FLOKI swaps through an atomic swap. There’s also a 3% tax on buying or selling the FLOKI cryptocurrency, which does not apply to bridging the token between networks. All of this generated tax goes to the Floki Inu Treasury, where the funds get used to develop the ecosystem.

Floki Inu is a meme-coin that aims to support charities as well as support its own ecosystem. This meme-coin was inspired by a series of Tweets by Elon Musk that occurred in June 2021, where the tech billionaire named his pet Shiba Inu dog “Floki”, giving birth to this project and coin that we know today.

How Does BudBlockz Stand Out?

While both of the aforementioned cryptocurrencies had their time to shine in the crypto space, they are beginning to stagnate in terms of innovation and adoption.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a cryptocurrency that has recently entered the crypto space and has the potential to outlast both SafeMoon and Floki Inu.

BudBlockz is a blockchain-based e-commerce platform powered by its native cryptocurrency, known as the BLUNT token. The main goal of this project is to provide everyone with access to the cannabis market. This means that anyone that joins this ecosystem can begin making fractionalized investments in dispensaries, farms, CBD manufacturers, and other options available in the store.

BLUNT is also a governance token, in addition to being the main medium of exchange on the network, and connects individuals with cannabis corporations that have established a partnership with BudBlockz.

The cannabis market has been forecast to reach a global market cap of 176.5 billion USD. This is why BudBlockz could outlast many other projects, as it is part of an ever-growing industry and is shaping the way for anyone to be able to enter this market.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

Telegram Group: https://t.me/BudBlockz

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/s7hBFgvTmN

All BudBlockz Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz