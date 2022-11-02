Property Documents Needed to Buy a Property in Peterborough

Buying property in Peterborough is lengthy and tedious, and you will most likely forget the finer details. If you go through conveyancing alone, you make costly mistakes. You should consult a conveyancing solicitor to take you through the process and save time and money.

You need two important documents when selling or buying property in the UK. These are proof of address and personal ID. The two documents are necessary to prove to your conveyancing solicitor that you are who you are.

Your conveyancing solicitor should provide the other essential documents when buying property. AVRillo is one of the top-rated conveyancing property lawyers in Peterborough offers the best legal advice related to conveyancing matters.

Here we look at some of those documents you need in a conveyancing process.

1 – Title Deeds

You should get a Title Deed from your solicitor when selling or buying property. This is a document proving that you have registered as the actual owner of the property. Your conveyancing solicitor should provide you with an original copy of the Title Deed within a month of completion.

2 – Copy of the Lease

If you’re buying a leasehold property, your conveyancing solicitor should provide you with a copy of the lease. Forecasts or any service charge copies should also accompany the document.

You can ask your property solicitor to clarify all the documents you need to buy a leasehold property in Peterborough.

3 – Insurance Policies

As a homebuyer in the UK, you will need a copy of your insurance policies.

Your mortgage lender will require building insurance. You can also choose to go with contents insurance, which is optional when buying property. Insuring your home is essential.

4 – Property information form

A property information form is an important document you need when buying property in the UK. The TA6 form is completed by the seller and contains much crucial practical information like electricity, water stop cock, and gas meters. It also confirms who is responsible for the boundary fences.

5 – Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)

EPC is another document that is included with a sale by law. This document shows how energy-efficient your home is and estimates how much it will cost to heat and power it.

6 – Fittings and Contents Form

The property seller fills out a fittings and contents form. This document highlights all items left on the property when the seller vacates.

It shows if the flooring, curtains, lights, garden plants, white goods, and other items will be part of the sale. You should review this document carefully to confirm if you are happy with the items the seller plans to leave when they vacate.

7- Warranty

A warranty gives you peace of mind when buying property for the first time. If you’re buying a new build, you need a copy of NHBC or a warranty document.

Final Thoughts

When buying a first time property, you need original documents to facilitate the paperwork. You should hire a conveyancing solicitor to help you with the legal process of buying property in Peterborough.