Double win for Flint Bishop at National Credit Awards

UK, November 2, 2022: Law firm Flint Bishop is celebrating a double win at the National Credit Awards organised by MoneyAge. The Debt Recovery team adds the titles of ‘Legal Firm of the Year’ and ‘Debt Collection Team of the Year’ to their rapidly expanding portfolio of awards, marking yet another landmark success for the department and the firm.

Flint Bishop’s Head of Debt Services, Niall Gilhooley, and Client Relationship Manager, Pete Littlefair, accepted the awards at the ceremony, which took place at the prestigious Waldorf Hilton in London on 20 October.

The National Credit Awards reward outstanding achievements in the UK credit space and honour the exceptional professionals and firms in the many varied fields of the credit industry. They recognise, celebrate, and promote best practice to support continuing development, and contribute towards raising the standards within the credit arena.

In being selected for these awards, the team was recognised for its use of data analytics to drive recoveries. Their data rich insights help to optimise collection strategies, identify trends, assist with financial forecasting, drive improved return on investment, and identify any potential changes required to the client’s own internal credit and collections processes.

The panel of judges were also impressed by the team’s continued improvement initiatives, such as strategies to maximise pre-litigation collections. This approach has proven to deliver a staggering pre-litigation recovery rate that saves clients substantial amounts in costs.

Gilhooley commented: “This award represents the great strides the department has made over the past year. We are extremely proud to have been able to strike a balance between acting ethically for both our clients and their debtors while still delivering unparalleled collection results.”

Chief Executive Qamer Ghafoor added: “I am extremely proud of everyone who contributes to the continuous success of our Debt Recovery operation, which has again resulted in us being nationally recognised for our expertise within the credit industry.

“The team has been going from strength to strength and constantly challenging themselves to develop and improve the service we provide to our clients. This success has manifested from not only our continued investment in technology, but also from the incredible talent of our people.”

