John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Z, Pennsylvania’s US Senate Election

Pennsylvania is a closely contested battleground state. Biden won it by 1.2 points in 2020.

Democrat John Fetterman is facing off against Republican Mehmet Oz for a vacant US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

At 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, polls close in the state.









Pennsylvania Senate candidates

Fetterman and Oz are vying to succeed GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania, a battleground Senate race critical to both parties’ fortunes in the US Senate — and a seat Democrats are aiming to flip back from Republican control.

Since 2018, Fetterman is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant- governor. Prior to that, he was the mayor of Braddock in the western part. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon rose to fame thanks to Oprah Winfrey’s exposure. He is most well-known for his work hosting the “Dr. Oz Show” television program.

Fetterman, a progressive candidate, has focused his campaign around being a reliable 51st voter for Democratic priorities in Senate. He supports the reform of the filibuster rules that allow legislation to be passed more quickly and strongly supports marijuana legalization. even pushing President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana.

Fetterman’s campaign also attacked Oz with a series o social media posts criticizing New Jersey for his adult life and career.

Oz, meanwhile has hammered Fetterman over his policy positions, and tried to tie him to Biden’s low approval ratings, and the economy.

Fetterman’s health was also a concern. major focal pointDuring the race, as the candidate recovers following a stroke in May. Oz’s campaign has made Fetterman, who has struggled to understand spoken words, feel pressured by Oz. release more medical informationAbout his condition. Fetterman’s doctor said that the candidate is “recovering well from his stroke” and that his health has improved.

Pennsylvania has a long history of voting

Pennsylvania is a swing state competitive that backed Donald Trump by just 1.2 points in the 2016 presidential electionBefore flipping to vote for Biden by 1.2 percentage points in the 2020 election.

In 2018, a Democratic wave-year, the Senate saw incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey defeat his GOP opponent Lou Barletta 13 to 1. Toomey, meanwhile, defeated his final Democratic opponentKatie McGinty only by 1.5 points in 2016

The money race

This race will certainly stand as one of the most expensive — if not the most expensive — 2022 midterm races in the nation.

According to OpenSecretsFetterman has raised $48million, spent approximately $44million, and had $4.2 million cash on hand as of September 30, 2018. As of September 30, Oz has raised $34.9 Million, spent $32.2 Million, and had $2.5 million cash on hand.

Super PACs and national party committees as well as politically active nonprofits and other non-candidate organizations have also been created. combined to spend more than $155 million in the race through mid-October, including the primaries.

What experts have to say

The race between Oz and Fetterman is rated as a “toss up” by Inside ElectionsAnd The Cook Political ReportAnd “leans Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.