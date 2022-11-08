Prominent investor for Sporttech Startup Coachbetter World Cup Winner and Premier League Legend Steven Nzonzi inspires growth

Zurich/London, November 8th 2022: Coachbetter, the Swiss-German Sporttech-Startup for digitalization of professional and grassroots football, is expanding its renowned group of investors. With immediate effect, Steven Nzonzi, French professional football player at Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan and 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner, joins Coachbetter as an investor during the startup´s current Seed Investment Round.

“Coachbetter meets the needs of all coaches and players and supports their development. I wish it would have been there when I was a kid and started playing football. I truly believe in the team and the product and want to support the mission and vision of Coachbetter as an investor with my network“, says Steven Nzonzi.

Co-Founder and CEO of Coachbetter Patrick Patzig adds: „ Steven is way more than just an investor. He is a great example of why we started Coachbetter – to inspire coaches to coach and give everyone access to a great, digital tool to educate coaches and develop players of tomorrow.”

International Expansion in Focus

Coachbetter provides a highly innovative platform that helps coaches, clubs and federations all over the world align, communicate and collaborate. Users have access to a rich digital library of drills and training curriculum to better plan and execute development plans with proven techniques from every level of football.

Last year, the startup successfully closed its Pre-Seed Investment round and collected USD 1 million from prestigious investors in the industry and started to expand internationally. Mark Sampson, 2015 FIFA Women´s World Cup Bronze medalist as Head Coach of the Lionesses and Ballon d’Or nominee, joined Coachbetter as Technical Director to further drive business development, especially in the UK.

The world’s biggest names in football like Borussia Dortmund already use Coachbetter for player and coaches’ education throughout their international academies. In the UK, clubs and academies from all levels, such as Chelsea Rovers FC, Level 7 Academy, Taffs Well FC Academy and Cardiff and the Vale College Academy trust Coachbetter. Further partnerships are in the pipeline.

