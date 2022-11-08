Neptune Rum Redefines The Rum Category

UK, November 8th 2022: After creating ‘The world’s most awarded rum of 18/19’ and having been awarded Best British Rum Brand, Neptune Rum has its eyes set on new future, and its’s blue.

Utilising years of experience creating exceptional rums from the Caribbean Neptune Rum is delighted to announce the launch of its inclusive new Iconic Collection, made by mixing award-winning aged Caribbean rums with bursts of fruit to deliver unique taste sensation.

Not only have we developed beautifully bold liquids, made with all natural ingredients we also have a new look to match. The Iconic Collection is designed to be different with striking blue and brilliant white bottle inspired by the colours of the ocean, combined with the vibrancy of fruit.

The design language is all new with contemporary clean lines and simplified Neptune logo, which now includes a trident crown for the first time. With a clean design and unique flavours bursting with fruit, our Iconic Collection combines easy to drink flavours, style and inclusivity.

The new Iconic Collection has been created with broad appeal and flavours profiles that make them perfect for Iced Shots, Long Drinks and Easy Cocktails. The new collection consists of 3 mouth-watering flavours at launch, including Caramelised Banana, Mango & Ginger and Charred Pineapple.

“We are delighted to launch our New Iconic Collection, in stunning blue bottles. The initial response from buyers, bars and the public has been amazing as we redefine the category with inclusive stand out design, easy to drink flavours and accessible price point.”

Lewis Bowen, CEO, Neptune Rum

THE ICONIC BLUE BOTTLE

The new Iconic blue bottle has been designed to have stand out appeal and create maximum brand recognition, by being easily identifiable and understandable proposition behind bars, on shelves and online. In addition to its looks our new Iconic Blue bottles use 30% less glass compared to our Exceptional Collection, reducing energy used in manufacture, transportation, and recycling. The new Iconic Bottles are also 100% plastic free featuring fully recyclable aluminium enclosures and film labels made from 100% wood-based renewable materials.

HIGH GROWTH CATEGORY

This trail-blazing new collection is designed to maximise the huge gowth and future potential of the Rum Category. Nielsen states that total sales for the rum category in the UK during 2020 broke £1 billion, with flavoured and spiced accounting for 60% of them, an 11-percentage-point lift from the same period in 2019 and continuing to grow.

As rum is taking off in a big way, so are consumers seeking sustainable and charitable products that give back to causes they care about. IMB reported in 2022 that more than half (51%) of consumers surveyed claimed environmental sustainability is more important to them today than it was 12 months ago.

OCEAN GUARDIANS

Neptune Rum is dedicated to sustainability and the environment with sales of all our drinks funding ocean clean up project around the world.

We work with charities and projects around the world that share our vision of cleaner ocean s including Surfers Against Sewage, Seabin Project & Our Only World in order to protect the oceans for years to come.

With incredible figures each charity has done amazing work which Neptune is proud to have been a part of. Surfers Against Sewage removed 71.7 tonnes of packaging pollution from the ocean in 2019, the Seabin project operates 860 sea bins across the world with the capacity to remove hundreds of thousands of pieces of rubbish every year & Our Only World are currently installing 15 freshwater taps across Cornwall reducing 120,000 single-use plastic bottles in the south-west with more planned UK wide.

NEW LISTINGS

Neptune Rum Iconic Collection has already received interest and pre-orders from the likes of Spar, Master of Malt, Stonegate Pub Co, Mathew Clark, Edwards Wholesale and AF Blakemore. The range will be available on trade, off trade and online. It will be readily available from November 2022. Get ready to try these amazing products as they take the market by storm.

Published and distributed by PR FIRE (www.prfire.co.uk)