St Helens Recruitment Agency Lucam Consultancy Turns 10

St Helens UK, November 8th 2022: Lucam Consultancy, a healthcare recruitment agency based in St Helens, recently reached its tenth anniversary.

For 10 years, Lucam has trained and guided candidates into their ideal roles, simultaneously supporting the individuals who need work and the healthcare businesses seeking suitable talent. This support includes full training & support for both temporary & permanent workers across a variety of healthcare settings (e.g. nurses, care assistants, support workers, etc).

Lucam’s origins date back to 2004, when Owner & Director Sue Haunch and her business partner at the time set up the healthcare division of a different recruitment business. Eventually, Sue’s experience and entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch her own healthcare recruitment agency, Lucam, in 2012.

In the following decade, Lucam has continued searching for opportunities to grow, including establishing offices in Scotland and Dubai. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these ventures were forced to be abandoned.

However, Lucam continues to grow through word-of-mouth. As a healthcare recruitment agency, its triumphs are the candidates they guide to success. As a result, their reputation tends to grow organically through the positive stories and experiences each candidate has to tell.

This reputation for personal, professional, and passionate recruitment has drawn the attention of several charities. Over the years, Lucam has proudly worked with the James Bulger Memorial Trust, Teardrops, the Steve Prescott Foundation, and hopes to expand this list of partnerships in the future.

Speaking about the milestone, Sue said, “It just makes me proud that we have staff out in the public & private sectors, we’re on the NHS framework, and we’re one of the main suppliers to Priory Group. When I look back at when I started to where I am now, I just feel pride.”

While details are under wraps, Sue hints that she has big plans for the future of Lucam. For now, however, they will continue to provide the quality services that have come to define them.

